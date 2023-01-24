Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

2 DAYS AGO