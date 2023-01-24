Read full article on original website
'The Ultimatum' Couple Colby and Madlyn Are Expecting Baby No. 2: See the Pregnancy Announcement
One of The Ultimatum's most memorable couples is still going strong! Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they are expecting their second child this coming September. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in...
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child with Husband Carter Reum
The star took to Instagram Tuesday evening to reveal she and her husband, Carter Reum, are parents to a baby boy, writing, "You are already loved beyond words." Hilton shared an adorable photo of her son's newborn hand wrapped around her thumb. "Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed a baby...
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name
There's another situation here! Jersey Shore’s Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their baby girl. "We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to ET. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video
A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
'The Bachelor': First Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Defense of Blackface Costume
Greer Blitzer is speaking out. The 24-year-old Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to apologize for her past tweets defending a Blackface costume. ET has reached out to ABC for comment. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our...
Artem Chigvintsev Reacts to History Behind Nikki Bella's Wedding Dress (Exclusive)
Opening their wedding up to the world! Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella will be sharing their special day in a new TV special, and the pair are opening up about their beautiful wedding. After tying the knot last August, the Dancing With the Stars pro and the pro-wrestler recently opened...
Paul Mescal's Sister Reacts to His First-Time Oscar Nomination Amid Mom's Chemotherapy
Paul Mescal's family is celebrating his latest achievement. After the 26-year-old actor nabbed his first Oscar nomination for his work in Aftersun, his sister, Nell Mescal, took to Twitter to reveal why the honor came at the perfect time for the family. "My mum got a haircut today in prep...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Gets Called Out for Her Heavily Filtered Photos (Exclusive)
Darcey faces an awkward moment with her matchmaker, Michelle, in this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new episode of Darcey & Stacey. In the clip Michelle bluntly tells Darcey that the photos she's given her to show her potential suitors are too filtered. "I just feel like it's not the right...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Boy: Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and More Stars React
Paris Hilton's famous friends are over the moon about her baby news. The 41-year-old DJ and heiress revealed on Tuesday that she secretly welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Carter Reum. Posting a sweet pic of her son's tiny fingers holding onto hers, Hilton captioned the pic, "You are...
Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio
Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)
There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Sylvester Stallone Denies Offering Pamela Anderson a Porsche and Condo to Be His No. 1 Girl
According to Pamela Anderson, this alleged offer from Sylvester Stallone was no knockout in her eyes. In her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, the Baywatch alum claims the Rocky star asked her to be his "number one girl" -- and purportedly offered her some luxe items in return.
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
