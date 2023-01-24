ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child with Husband Carter Reum

The star took to Instagram Tuesday evening to reveal she and her husband, Carter Reum, are parents to a baby boy, writing, "You are already loved beyond words." Hilton shared an adorable photo of her son's newborn hand wrapped around her thumb. "Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed a baby...
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

There's another situation here! Jersey Shore’s Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their baby girl. "We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to ET. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits

Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video

A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio

Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)

There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.

