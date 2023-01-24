It's been nearly two weeks since Julian Sands was reported missing, and his brother is now fearing the worst. In an interview with the U.K.-based newspaper Craven Herald & Pioneer, the actor's brother, Nick, told the outlet that his family is resigned to the idea that Julian is gone, despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed as authorities continue searching for him in the treacherous Mt. Baldy area in Southern California.

