The Martin Group Acquires 170-Unit Anton Edge and Alice House Apartment Communities in Sought-After Oakland Neighborhoods

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Abandoned the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Eater
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
Silicon Valley
The seven most expensive homes reported sold in Piedmont and Oakland in the week of Jan. 16
A house in Oakland that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Piedmont and Oakland in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $880,000, $624 per square foot.
Silicon Valley
San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm
SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
Silicon Valley
Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course
ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
oaklandside.org
Rapidly expanding hot chicken chain opens Oakland location
Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for...
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million
A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home
The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
sfstandard.com
See Inside the ‘Crazy’ Ferryboat-Turned-Office of This Bay Area Business Group
Perhaps the only office facility in history that rammed a submarine is currently sitting on the San Francisco waterfront, swaying in the sea. The Klamath, which for most of its tenure as a Bay Area ferry carried cars and passengers between San Rafael and Richmond, now has a new life as the headquarters of the Bay Area Council, a regional business group.
multifamilybiz.com
National Multifamily Investment Firm Calvera Partners Completes Sale of 304-Unit Terrace Cove in Austin Despite Market Headwinds
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Calvera Partners, a national real estate investor and operator, is pleased to announce the sale of Terrace Cove, a 304-unit apartment complex in Austin, TX. The property was part of Calvera’s Multifamily Transformation Fund, initially launched in 2019. “When we acquired the property in February...
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
SFist
Oakland NAACP Rallies Behind Suspended Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, Whose Supporters Are Closing Ranks
A week into his suspension for allegedly mishandling internal discipline, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is mounting an aggressive PR campaign to get his job back, with the Oakland NAACP and several community figures rallied for him Tuesday outside an Oakland courthouse. The palace intrigue atop the Oakland Police Department...
oaklandside.org
Moms 4 Housing protesters shut down Alameda County board meeting over renter protections
Activists from Moms 4 Housing shut down an Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon, demanding officials pass a package of renter protections laws. Bringing blankets and pillows, they’d planned to occupy the board room until the supervisors pledged to vote for the tenant policies. But sheriff’s deputies ushered all but three core protestors out of the room after the meeting was halted at 5 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., they arrested one of the activists, taking her to jail, and cited the two others, releasing them.
sfstandard.com
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill
Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
richmondstandard.com
CEI plans to close El Sobrante center, open new center on Richmond border
The Center for Elders’ independence (CEI) has announced plans to close the Guardian Adult Day Health Care Center at 3905 San Pablo Dam Rd. in El Sobrante on Feb. 26, and to open a new state-of-the-art center on the Richmond-El Sobrante border late this year that will provide “highly coordinated health care and social services” to seniors through the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model of care.
