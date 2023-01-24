ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Martin Group Acquires 170-Unit Anton Edge and Alice House Apartment Communities in Sought-After Oakland Neighborhoods

 2 days ago
Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm

SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
ALAMEDA, CA
oaklandside.org

Rapidly expanding hot chicken chain opens Oakland location

Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million

A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
multifamilybiz.com

National Multifamily Investment Firm Calvera Partners Completes Sale of 304-Unit Terrace Cove in Austin Despite Market Headwinds

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Calvera Partners, a national real estate investor and operator, is pleased to announce the sale of Terrace Cove, a 304-unit apartment complex in Austin, TX. The property was part of Calvera’s Multifamily Transformation Fund, initially launched in 2019. “When we acquired the property in February...
AUSTIN, TX
oaklandside.org

Moms 4 Housing protesters shut down Alameda County board meeting over renter protections

Activists from Moms 4 Housing shut down an Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon, demanding officials pass a package of renter protections laws. Bringing blankets and pillows, they’d planned to occupy the board room until the supervisors pledged to vote for the tenant policies. But sheriff’s deputies ushered all but three core protestors out of the room after the meeting was halted at 5 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., they arrested one of the activists, taking her to jail, and cited the two others, releasing them.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill

Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
richmondstandard.com

CEI plans to close El Sobrante center, open new center on Richmond border

The Center for Elders’ independence (CEI) has announced plans to close the Guardian Adult Day Health Care Center at 3905 San Pablo Dam Rd. in El Sobrante on Feb. 26, and to open a new state-of-the-art center on the Richmond-El Sobrante border late this year that will provide “highly coordinated health care and social services” to seniors through the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model of care.
RICHMOND, CA

