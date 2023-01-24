Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Adalberto Mondesi trade reflects more pragmatic Royals approach and frees both sides
Star-crossed Adalberto Mondesi is no longer a Royal after a trade to Boston that helps clarify the franchise’s future and could reset Mondesi’s career.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
KCTV 5
Chiefs react to Bengals calling Arrowhead 'Burrowhead'
Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has scored on the season. As of the Jaguars game, he is up to 61. The feat is especially impressive when you consider the injury he's been recovering from for more than seven years.
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig
Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
