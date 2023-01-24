Read full article on original website
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
Scrubs Magazine
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing ‘Faucivilles’
Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor namechecked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to skyrocketing rents, while expressing optimism that new construction would help mitigate current issues.
iheart.com
Palm Beach County’s Real-Estate Reality Check
Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm
Make yourself comfortable at the city’s newest hotel residences, with a bevy of amenities, suite styles, and forthcoming dining options The post Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
This Florida City Is The No. 1 Place To Find A 'New' Apartment In 2023 & It's Close To Miami
The rental market in South Florida has been one of the most challenging in the last year, and now one city in the area is being looked at as the No. 1 place to find a new apartment for 2023. RentCafe analyzed Yardi Matrix apartment data that looked at 178...
Billionaire Stephen Ross says developers focused on West Palm Beach
The growth in West Palm Beach is likely to continue and accelerate, at least according to one South Florida billionaire.
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava unveils new Miami-Dade innovation fund, construction apprenticeship program in State of the County address
‘We must seize this moment to deliver an economy that works for everyone and where everyone has the freedom to thrive.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava touched on many subjects during her first in-person State of the County address, from ongoing efforts to build tens of thousands of new affordable housing units to green initiatives like the Extreme Heat Action Plan.
businessobserverfl.com
Builder promotes seven executives to new roles
KAST Construction Co., a general contractor with offices in Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach, has promoted seven of its executives to more senior-level roles within the company. Sean Ouellette, according to a news release, has been promoted to senior vice president and COO. He spent the past six years...
Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
Radio Ink
Castellón Returns to Radio in South Florida
Broadcaster and activist Ninoska Pérez Castellón is returning to radio in South Florida with a new program on Salem Media’s WWFE (670 AM, La Nueva Poderosa) in Miami. Castellón’s new show comes after a brief hiatus from radio; she previously worked for more than two decades at WAQI (710 AM) until it changed ownership.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca
Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
islandernews.com
Trump and Kushner’s luxury Miami beachfront condo set to sell for $17 million
For the last couple of years, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot condo at Arte, a unique ultra-luxury building of 16 exquisitely finished oceanfront residences. Now the couple is set to have a new landlord, as the second-floor condo unit they lease is set...
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
