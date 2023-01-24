ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State



KHOU

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that his pandemic-era public health disaster declaration, which has given him unprecedented powers for the past 1,049 days, would stay in place until state legislators pass laws banning COVID-19-relatedrestrictions on Texans and strengthening the state’s power at the border.
TEXAS STATE
redriverradio.org

$876 Million For Texas Border Wall

TX BORDER WALL - Governor Greg Abbott’s plan for a Texas-built border wall is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks. That’s according to Mike Novak head of the Texas Facilities Commission - which is overseeing the state’s border wall program. Novak told the commission’s members this past week that state officials have so far approved $878 million in contracts for border barriers.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE

