KHOU
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
Governor Greg Abbott Alerted State Agencies to Be Prepared For This Winter Storm
Governor Greg Abbott is trying to be prepared and ahead of the winter weather affecting local Texans. He is trying to avoid the backlash he has faced over the years as ERCOT has left hundreds of people without power.
KSAT 12
Rainfall Update: Totals across South Central Texas following Tuesday’s rain
Tuesday brought much-needed rain to parts of South Central Texas as a strong area of low pressure pushed across the state, sparking severe weather in East Texas and snow in North Texas. While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate drought conditions, the rain was certainly welcomed considering January had...
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
kagstv.com
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
Some Entergy customers lose power as storms pass over Southeast Texas Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — Stormy weather, high winds and tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Texas, causing power outages. The severe weather hit roughly between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Just after 8:00 p.m.. Entergy was reporting a total of 22,045 customers without power in Hardin, Jefferson, Orange and Tyler...
crossroadstoday.com
"CATASTROPHIC" DAMAGE AFTER STORMS HIT TEXAS (4:00AMET)
Parts of Texas are recovering after numerous suspected tornadoes strike.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that his pandemic-era public health disaster declaration, which has given him unprecedented powers for the past 1,049 days, would stay in place until state legislators pass laws banning COVID-19-relatedrestrictions on Texans and strengthening the state’s power at the border.
High winds all day, severe storms possible tonight
Today will be blustery and warm ahead of a cold front that could bring severe storms. “Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone warned.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: TX:SEVERE WX-POSSIBLE TORNADO RIPS ROOF OFF OF APT
Possible tornado ripped roof of an apartment building.
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
redriverradio.org
$876 Million For Texas Border Wall
TX BORDER WALL - Governor Greg Abbott’s plan for a Texas-built border wall is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks. That’s according to Mike Novak head of the Texas Facilities Commission - which is overseeing the state’s border wall program. Novak told the commission’s members this past week that state officials have so far approved $878 million in contracts for border barriers.
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
KWTX
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993. “Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican...
KSAT 12
Texas environmentalists push the EPA to crack down on methane emissions, saying state agencies have “failed us”
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency got an earful from Texans this month. In a marathon three-day public hearing, close to 300 people across the country gave comments on...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
WFAA
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
In August 2022, the TEA released its first district accountability rating, which takes STAAR test scores into account. It reportedly showed students progress.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
