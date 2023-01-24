Rory McIlroy Puts Titleist Vokey Wedges In Play At Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy is making his first start of 2023 this week and the World No.1 surprisingly has a couple of Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag.

The four-time Major winner is a TaylorMade staff player and has been using a full bag of TaylorMade clubs including ball in recent times, but he has switched out his wedges for Titleist Vokeys.

A close up of his bag earlier in the week showed two Vokeys in his staff bag along with his usual TaylorMade Rors Proto irons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman was then seen still using a Vokey wedge during the Wednesday Pro-Am and went on to use them during the tournament - which has been forced to have a Monday finish due to the UAE rainfall .

Sports Marketing Surveys, @sms_on_tour, photographed his two wedges - showing a 54 degree SM9 bent to 55 degrees and a 58 degree Wedge Works prototype bent to 59 degrees. They also filmed a video of his current setup in Dubai:

McIlroy last had Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag in early 2017, when he was an equipment free agent following Nike's decision to stop making golf equipment.

He had a Callaway driver and irons in the bag for a short period, as well as Vokey wedges, before signing with TaylorMade in May ahead of the Players Championship. That deal was worth a reported $100m.

The Northern Irishman started his professional career with Titleist, using the brand's club in his maiden Major triumph at the 2011 US Open as well as his debut PGA Championship victory in 2012. He went on to sign with Nike, to use the company's clubs and wear its apparel and shoes, in 2013.

He renewed his deal with TaylorMade last year in what was announced as a "multi-year equipment extension."

“Over the last several years I have had the chance to work with the best equipment company in golf," McIlroy said. "Today I am excited to announce TaylorMade clubs and ball will be staying in my bag for many years to come. A combination of the dedicated people and unmatched performance is what drove me to remain a part of Team TaylorMade."

McIlroy has some other new gear in the bag this week, with the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus fairway wood . He was also listed to have TaylorMade's brand new Stealth 2 Plus driver according to the TaylorMade website but he has kept the original Stealth in for now.

He is also using his usual TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast putter , the new Stealth 2 staff bag and a TaylorMade Tour Preferred glove in Dubai.