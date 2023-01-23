ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Join the ABC Stores family

HONOLULU (HI Now) - If your looking for a new job, ABC Stores is hiring! They have mid to entry level openings particularly on the neighbor islands in their stores, corporate office, and other departments. They also have an extensive benefits package to make sure you and your family’s health and future are taken care of!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kailua Wendy’s squashes neighborhood beef with new rock wall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailua residents are finally getting a rock wall they begged for to block out a neighborhood nuisance. City leaders broke ground today on the wall that will go up outside the Wendy’s on the Ulu’opihi loop. When the burger chain opened in June 2021, neighbors...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Turn your life around with Strength in Motion Personal Training

HONOLULU (HI Now) - The support team of Strength in Motion personal training believes that providing services to the injured, deconditioned and elderly will lead to a happier and healthier population. Their work to inspire and provide people with the tools they need has given many their lives back, even when they had lost hope of ever engaging in common activities again.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu

Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
HONOLULU, HI
rtands.com

HART to Take On Rail Repairs in Coming Weeks

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina told the board of directors on Jan. 20 that the delay in trial runs of the Hitachi Rail trains will end only when a "communications software issue" is resolved.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools

It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets. Clearing the way, especially near schools, are a major area of focus.
Hawaii Magazine

These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Feeding the future generation

HONOLULU (HI Now) - WIC is for low-income pregnant and post-partum women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk. There are a total of 26 WIC clinics located statewide and administered by the WIC Services Branch under the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. Families...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy