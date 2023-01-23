Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
hinowdaily.com
Join the ABC Stores family
HONOLULU (HI Now) - If your looking for a new job, ABC Stores is hiring! They have mid to entry level openings particularly on the neighbor islands in their stores, corporate office, and other departments. They also have an extensive benefits package to make sure you and your family’s health and future are taken care of!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kailua Wendy’s squashes neighborhood beef with new rock wall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailua residents are finally getting a rock wall they begged for to block out a neighborhood nuisance. City leaders broke ground today on the wall that will go up outside the Wendy’s on the Ulu’opihi loop. When the burger chain opened in June 2021, neighbors...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility. Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part...
hinowdaily.com
Turn your life around with Strength in Motion Personal Training
HONOLULU (HI Now) - The support team of Strength in Motion personal training believes that providing services to the injured, deconditioned and elderly will lead to a happier and healthier population. Their work to inspire and provide people with the tools they need has given many their lives back, even when they had lost hope of ever engaging in common activities again.
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges
A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu
Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
How to buy Eddie Aikau Big Wave memorabilia
The foundation is currently selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters and books.
Wendy’s wall coming to Kailua
Wendy's came to Kailua in 2021. Now, it's time to build a wall.
rtands.com
HART to Take On Rail Repairs in Coming Weeks
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina told the board of directors on Jan. 20 that the delay in trial runs of the Hitachi Rail trains will end only when a "communications software issue" is resolved.
KITV.com
Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools
It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets. Clearing the way, especially near schools, are a major area of focus.
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured. The incident was one of dozens lifeguards and Honolulu EMS responded to as a powerful swell rolled in, bringing surf upwards of 50 feet. The...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
hinowdaily.com
Feeding the future generation
HONOLULU (HI Now) - WIC is for low-income pregnant and post-partum women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk. There are a total of 26 WIC clinics located statewide and administered by the WIC Services Branch under the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. Families...
