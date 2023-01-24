Read full article on original website
George L. Evenson
Farmer, county historian and environmental conservator, George L. Evenson, 93, of Sturgeon Bay passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. George was born Louis George Evenson on March 12, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Louis and Selma (Hendricks) Evenson. He graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1947 before studying agriculture at UW Madison. On October 23, 1948, George married Margaret M. Ehlers at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy.
YMCA planning community breakfast for February
For the first time in three years, the Door County YMCA will be holding its Community Breakfast in person at Stone Harbor Resort and Conference Center next month. The event has been held annually to celebrate past successes at the YMCA and raise awareness of the Membership For All program. New Mission Advancement Executive Tyler Powell says this year’s Community Breakfast will also recap the “Heart of the Community” Capital Campaign used to renovate and expand the Sturgeon Bay Program Center. He says the journey of the past two and one-half years will be shared about the over $10 million raised for the improvements.
Bookings go up at Kewaunee County Jail
You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.
BUG Fire Department honors firefighters with awards
The recognition of several volunteer firefighters was on display earlier this month in Brussels. The Brussels-Union-Gardner (BUG) Fire Department celebrated its own by awarding Years of Service Recognition, Newly Retired, and the Annual Golden Axe Award. Captain Bryan Jeanquart was presented with the annual Golden Axe Award, a distinction for going above and beyond the call of duty over the past year. Fire Chief Curt Vandertie presented the awards to eight active firefighters who have served BUG Fire for at least five years, including Dan Vandertie and Galen Baudhuin for 35 years of service. Fire Chief Vanderie also recognized four new members of the department and the three newly retired firefighters, Dean Tassoul, Joel Daoust, and Mike Hanson. You can find the complete list of awards posted below.
Kewaunee County farmers earn dairy leadership positions
You will recognize many of the faces on the boards for two of the biggest voices for dairy in the state. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco was elected president of the Dairy Business Association for a two-year term. He previously served the DBA as its vice president in addition to his roles with Peninsula Pride Farms and Farmers for Sustainable Food. He was joined on the DBA Board by two other members of Peninsula Pride Farms: Nicolet National Bank’s Chris Schneider and Dvorachek Farm & Industry’s Jesse Dvorachek.
Kewaunee swears in Mueller as police chief
The City of Kewaunee officially ushered in a new era on Monday as Robin Mueller was sworn in as its new Chief of Police. City officials honored retiring police chief James Kleiman, Jr. before officially pinning the badge on Mueller. Kleiman announced his retirement three months ago and tapped Mueller, then his assistant police chief, as his replacement. Mueller has been on the force in Kewaunee for over 20 years and will serve the community as the department’s first female police chief.
Striver Gymnasts Tumbling to the Top
The Door County YMCA Striver Gymnastic Team continues to “tumble to the top!” The Striver Team competed in the “Tundra Invitational” this past weekend at the Green Bay YMCA. The Striver Team returned home with two Team Trophies and 33 individual event medals. The Striver’s Excel...
Report: Green Bay fires Ryan as head coach
The Green Bay Phoenix have reportedly cut the wings of its young head coach, firing Will Ryan on Tuesday. Stadium Sports reporter Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news, which as of 1:15 p.m., has not been made official by the university or its athletic department. The son...
Boys Basketball Roundup: Kewaunee and Southern Door claim double-digit wins
Local high school boys' basketball teams were busy on the hardwoods Tuesday night as the second half of the season heats up in Packerland Conference action. In Algoma, the Kewaunee defeated their county-rival, as the Storm defeated the Wolves 68-52. The Sturgeon Bay Clippers lost at home to the NEW...
Girls' basketball round-up: Lady Spartans rolled over by Truckers on 104.1 WRLU
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan girls fell to the Clintonville Truckers in a North Eastern Conference matchup Monday evening 65-52. The Spartans fell behind early 16-8, but rallied to take a 32-27 lead into halftime. Clintonville came out of intermission on fire, as the Truckers went on a 19-1 run in the...
