The recognition of several volunteer firefighters was on display earlier this month in Brussels. The Brussels-Union-Gardner (BUG) Fire Department celebrated its own by awarding Years of Service Recognition, Newly Retired, and the Annual Golden Axe Award. Captain Bryan Jeanquart was presented with the annual Golden Axe Award, a distinction for going above and beyond the call of duty over the past year. Fire Chief Curt Vandertie presented the awards to eight active firefighters who have served BUG Fire for at least five years, including Dan Vandertie and Galen Baudhuin for 35 years of service. Fire Chief Vanderie also recognized four new members of the department and the three newly retired firefighters, Dean Tassoul, Joel Daoust, and Mike Hanson. You can find the complete list of awards posted below.

1 DAY AGO