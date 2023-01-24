ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EverydayHealth.com

UV Nail Dryers for Gel Manicures May Raise Skin Cancer Risk

Gel manicures are a popular option at salons because they’re so long-lasting compared with traditional varnish manicures. But a small laboratory study published January 17 in Nature Communications found that repeated exposure to UV light from the special nail dryers used for gel manicures may raise skin cancer risk, contradicting previous research that deemed the dryers safe.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best body wash for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
POPSUGAR

Are UV Nail Lamps Safe For Skin?

A recent study has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail lamps. If you get gel manicures regularly, you might have considered if they can damage the skin. Two experts break down what you need to know and what you can do to protect yourself. A big question surrounding...
In Style

Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
Well+Good

These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
KULR8

Blood Clots in the Lungs: Consider Surgery Earlier to Help Save Lives

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The American Heart Association has issued a new scientific statement on pulmonary embolism (PE), a sometimes fatal condition in which a blood clot travels to the lungs. The American Heart Association (AHA) statement suggests surgery be considered for more people with high-risk PE.
KULR8

Heart Disease When Young Could Bring Memory Issues by Middle Age

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who suffer a heart attack or stroke in middle age may develop memory and thinking problems earlier in life, too, a new study finds. The study, published online Jan. 25 in the journal Neurology, focused on people who had developed premature cardiovascular...
KULR8

Even Light Exercise Can Help Arthritic Knees

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Even short bouts of light exercise can help the millions of people with knee osteoarthritis reduce pain and improve their range of motion. Knee osteoarthritis, the wear-and-tear form of the disease, occurs when the cartilage between your bones breaks down, causing pain, stiffness...
KULR8

Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
TheConversationAU

Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?

People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
KULR8

Siblings of Babies Who Died of SIDS May Also Face Higher Risk

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have long struggled to figure out what causes a seemingly healthy baby to die suddenly in the first year of life, with an array of possible genetic and environmental factors to choose from. Now a large, Danish study has found that in...
UTAH STATE

