Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24
TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
🤼♂️ HHS boys 10th in KWCA poll, five individuals ranked
The Hays High boys wrestling team is ranked 10th in the latest KWCA rankings released Tuesday. Five Indians are ranked individually. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, Elijah McCullouth is fifth at 113, freshman Grady Lind is sixth 106, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Dalton Meyers is sixth at 157.
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407
RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
👟 Tiger men ranked 10th in first indoor national poll
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team is ranked 10th in the initial 2023 NCAA Division II indoor rating index, released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Tigers currently boast six marks that rank inside the top 10...
🏀 Hays High receives awards in Colby Tournament
COLBY - The girls individual awards were released by the Orange & Black Classic following the conclusion of the championship game played Monday night. The game was delayed due to weather on Saturday. Goodland won the championship over Colby 42-22 for their first Orange & Black title since 1986. The victory also extends the Cowgirls winning streak to 25 straight games.
🎙 WILLIAMS: 1 plus 1 equals 3
The Greek philosopher Aristotle is credited with being the first to coin the concept that the “whole is greater than the sum of the parts.” Some call it synergy. In sports, it is referred to as teamwork, but regardless of how it is described, it is the secret sauce that can make great things happen.
Great Bend grad taking the reins of the city; pushing forward
After graduating from Great Bend High School in 2008, Logan Burns took a path of working in construction, which led him to the building official with the City of Great Bend and now leading the entire town’s day-to-day operations as interim city administrator. In his early 30s, Burns was...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women host Griffons Thursday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) vs. Missouri Western (17-4, 11-2 MIAA) Thursday, January 26, 2023 • 5:30 p.m. Promotions: Pink Night & FHSU Center for Student Success/Greek Life Night. Halftime: Jackie Creamer's The Dance Studio. Radio: KJLS (103.3) The Fort Hays State women's basketball team looks...
🏀 TMP boys win MCL tournament title; girls finish 5th
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys had to rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter as they claimed their second straight Mid-Continent League title Monday with 51-49 win over Hill City. The TMP girls rallied from down 14 for a 38-36 win over Trego in the fifth place finish in...
TMP-Marian's new 6th-grade pre-enrollment event today
Students entering the sixth-eighth grades for the 2023-24 year are invited to pre-enroll from 3:30-6 p.m. today at TMP-Marian's school building. Pre-enrollment takes place in the seconnd floor Learning Commons. This is not the only chance to enroll, as enrollment is rolling throughout the summer, but it's a chance to...
Ellis County adding child care spots
Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
'Use Your Water Smarts' poster contest announced
It is time for the annual KSU Watersheds and City of Hays Water Poster Contest. The 2023 theme is “Use Your Water Smarts." Daycares, Pre-Schools, USD 489, Holy Family Elementary, TMP Marian and home-school students, Pre-school through 12th, students at Fort Hays State University and NCK Tech, and adults in the City of Hays are eligible to participate. In addition, this year we’ve added Intellectual/Development Disabilities (IDD) division (youth through adults).
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Arts Council prepares for spring activities
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Arts Council executive director Brenda Meder shares information about their ongoing exhibition and upcoming activities.
🎙 Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program returns to Hays for 2023
The Cottonwood Extension District’s Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program is set to return in 2023, offering area seniors an opportunity to increase their fitness levels in a relaxed group setting. “We're officially getting rolling this year on classes,” said Cottonwood Extension District Family and Community Wellness Agent Monique Koerner....
Local landowners, operators eligible for cost-share in WRAPS areas
Farmers and ranchers in Ellis, Russell and Ellsworth counties have been protecting local water supplies including Kanopolis Reservoir by implementing sediment and nutrient reduction Best Management Practices (BMPs). Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies (WRAPS) cost-share assistance for BMPs is currently available to landowners and operators in the targeted areas (see map) through the KSU Big Creek Middle Smoky Hill River Watersheds. Eligible BMPs include: alternative water supplies, riparian fencing, relocating livestock feeding sites, cover crops and cover crop grazing, no-till, and critical area plantings.
Eagle stations could experience disruptions Tuesday
Due to work at transmitter sites Tuesday, there could be occasional disruptions to Eagle Radio of Hays stations throughout the day. Thanks for your patience as our engineering team works to upgrade the signals.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Rural minds matter
Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resilient people I know. They weather incredible odds, pun intended, from droughts, to floods, fire, hail, blizzards and more. This doesn’t even touch the volatile input costs, family dynamics, inflation and increased regulations we are seeing. Despite these adversities, we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and continue to provide for our families while often being the first to give the shirts off our own backs for a neighbor in need.
Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
Quake recorded in Rooks County late Tuesday night
A minor earthquake was detected northwest of Hays late Tuesday night. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
KDHE: 17 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 14 and 20. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was moved to the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and only Trego County in northwest...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0