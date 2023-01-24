ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
msn.com

Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get

Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Proposes Shift to Annual COVID Vaccine Shots

(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider...
Boston

Long COVID is keeping significant numbers of people out of work, study finds

“A lot of people can’t afford to not work and so they’re working when they really shouldn’t be, continuing to work while they’re sick.”. Long COVID is having a significant effect on America’s workforce, preventing substantial numbers of people from going back to work while others continue needing medical care long after returning to their jobs, according to a new analysis of workers’ compensation claims in New York state.
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
The Independent

What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications

Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy