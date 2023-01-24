Read full article on original website
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
WRGB
CDC slammed for suggesting Americans ask their 'vaccinators' questions about COVID vaccine
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is getting slammed for encouraging patients to consult with their “vaccinator” if they have questions about getting the COVID-19 shot. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” the CDC wrote in a tweet including a video...
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
msn.com
Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get
Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
foodsafetynews.com
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
The FDA Is Considering A New Plan To Make COVID Vaccines A Lot More Like Your Annual Flu Shot
In a decision that could come this week, the FDA is looking to step away from the confusing array of COVID shots and boosters that are currently recommended and create an easier-to-understand schedule.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Kraken is dominating U.S. COVID cases, the CDC predicts, as deaths jump 44% in one week
‘Kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases, according to a weekly forecast from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. “Kraken” COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases this...
The FDA is proposing a move to annual COVID shots. Some experts worry it’s too soon, and too simple of an approach
The virus has not yet fully settled into a pattern of seasonality and may never, experts caution.
COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy Might Follow The Influenza Shot Way, FDA To Decide Today
The FDA is considering a significant shift in the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccine strategy to simplify vaccination against COVID-19. Citing an undisclosed federal official, NPR wrote the agency might look at an approach similar to that used for the flu vaccine, with annual updates to match whatever strain the virus is circulating.
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Proposes Shift to Annual COVID Vaccine Shots
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider...
A 45-year-old biotech CEO may have reduced his biological age by at least 5 years through a rigorous medical program that can cost up to $2 million a year, Bloomberg reported
Health tests and reports suggest that Bryan Johnson, 45, has the heart of a 37-year-old and gets erections like a teenager, Bloomberg reported.
Long COVID is keeping significant numbers of people out of work, study finds
“A lot of people can’t afford to not work and so they’re working when they really shouldn’t be, continuing to work while they’re sick.”. Long COVID is having a significant effect on America’s workforce, preventing substantial numbers of people from going back to work while others continue needing medical care long after returning to their jobs, according to a new analysis of workers’ compensation claims in New York state.
Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?
Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
