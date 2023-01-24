Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Golf.com
JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report
Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf Digest
Nick Faldo rips Greg Norman, says LIV golfers are 'done' playing in the Ryder Cup
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
msn.com
Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back
Rory McIlroy claimed Wednesday that he never saw Patrick Reed flick a tee in his direction in Dubai, but he also made clear that there will be no love lost between the two major champions. McIlroy was responding to a question about a reported incident Tuesday ahead of the Dubai...
Golf Digest
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: television schedule, predictions, tee times and more
The next stop of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing continues to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open at
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
Who Has Won The Most PGA Tour Events?
Two men lead the way at the top of the list of players with the most victories in the history of the PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
Golf.com
LIV Golf leadership shook up — and Rory McIlroy has a Greg Norman take
Rory McIlroy, who has previously called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf CEO, questioned his ability to lead the Saudi-backed series. Talking Wednesday ahead of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy’s comment was in response to a question over recent movement toward the top of LIV’s org chart. Earlier this week, various outlets reported that Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director, had left the position and that it would not be filled, and that move followed the departure of LIV Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla and LIV’s President of Franchises, Matt Goodman.
golfmagic.com
This English pro found Rory McIlroy's 'range spat' with Patrick Reed hilarious
England's Eddie Pepperell found Rory McIlroy's apparent snub of Patrick Reed rather amusing. We'll have to wait until later in the week to see what - if anything - McIlroy has to say about the reported exchange between the pair on the range in Dubai. McIlroy previously grew sick and...
England’s Aaron Rai shares lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open
Englishman Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.The 27-year-old started at Torrey Pines by birdying the Number 10 on the North Course of the San Diego venue, before collecting seven more birdies on a productive day.World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73 on the South Course.The Spaniard, who is trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-four seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the more challenging course.None of the...
Golf.com
To sign or go it alone? Tour rookie weighs the pros and cons of equipment contracts
On a cloudless morning at PGA West’s Stadium Course, two PGA Tour pros rolled putts on the practice green and casually discussed a topic that has been shrouded in mystery for decades: Equipment contracts. “[Equipment contracts] don’t seem as necessary with the money we’re playing for,” one pro said...
GolfWRX
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections
Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
'Five birdies, one bogey, no subpoenas': Max Homa, Collin Morikawa wasted no time having some fun with the McIlroy/Reed tee-throwing video
Max Homa is the golf Twitter GOAT. If you have a different opinion, you’re wrong. On Wednesday, he dropped another gem, this time referencing the Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed tee-throwing incident that lit the social media world ablaze Wednesday morning. Reed was caught on video throwing a tee at the...
GolfWRX
Bridgestone launches updated e6 golf ball
Bridgestone redesigned its e6 golf ball for 2023. On the market for 15 years, the e6 is the longest-running and and best-selling ball in Bridgestone’s lineup. It’s designed to offer value-minded players a soft, long distance golf ball. Lower swing speed players, in particular, will benefit from the...
