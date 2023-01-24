ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fans React to Lawmakers Quoting Taylor Swift Songs During Ticketmaster Hearing

The Senate hearing discussing Ticketmaster and Live Nation's practices has officially begun, and fans are reacting online. Through a live stream, fans were able to watch it all go down and were delighted by the clever Taylor Swift references used by actual government officials. "'Ticketmaster ought to look in the...
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
Watch Senators Reference Taylor Swift Lyrics During Ticketmaster Hearing

Even U.S. senators are Swifties! On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing about Ticketmaster's meltdown last year, which happened amid the presale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. At the hearing, senators managed to work in some of Swift's most iconic lyrics into their statements, no one more so...
Ticketmaster blames cyberattack for Taylor Swift tour debacle

US concert booking website Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack last year that led to it botching sales for Taylor Swift's US tour, it told lawmakers on Tuesday as it apologized to the pop superstar and her fans. Critics have long accused the company of being a monopoly, but fan outrage boiled over in November as website outages left thousands of "Swifties" who had been hoping to catch the 33-year-old "Bad Blood" singer's Eras tour empty-handed.
Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ at The 1975’s Newcastle show

The 1975 were joined by Lewis Capaldi during their set at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle tonight (January 25). Much like their other ‘At Their Very Best’ shows, which have seen the band joined by Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, a knock at the door of the on-stage house was heard and a video played out jokingly introducing Capaldi as Harry Styles.
A Taylor Swift Breakup-Themed Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine's Day

Are you ready for it, Swifties? Are you ready for Valentine's Day, that is? If you're single, then the holiday is probably not your favorite day of the year (although, it is a great excuse to eat chocolate and watch a rom-com). According to Statista, Valentine's Day raked in close to $24 billion in 2022 alone. Contrary to popular belief, being single doesn't mean you can't participate in the money-spending holiday, especially when fruity drinks and Taylor Swift's music is involved.
John Mayer Maps Out First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour

John Mayer will embark on his first-ever solo acoustic tour this spring, the singer-songwriter announced Thursday. “Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days,” Mayer tweeted of the trek. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.” The tour kicks off March 11 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center and hits 19 arenas across the U.S. before concluding April 14 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The solo tour marks the first time in Mayer’s 20-year career that he’s hit the road...
