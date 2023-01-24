ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Golf.com

The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
msn.com

Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back

Rory McIlroy claimed Wednesday that he never saw Patrick Reed flick a tee in his direction in Dubai, but he also made clear that there will be no love lost between the two major champions. McIlroy was responding to a question about a reported incident Tuesday ahead of the Dubai...
Golf Digest

Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career

Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Golf.com

21 new fairway woods that fly far and land softly | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new fairway woods from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new fairway wood models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect fairway wood for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
thecomeback.com

NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars

Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
Golf.com

26 new drivers that will power your game to greater heights | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new drivers from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new driver models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect driver for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
golfmagic.com

This English pro found Rory McIlroy's 'range spat' with Patrick Reed hilarious

England's Eddie Pepperell found Rory McIlroy's apparent snub of Patrick Reed rather amusing. We'll have to wait until later in the week to see what - if anything - McIlroy has to say about the reported exchange between the pair on the range in Dubai. McIlroy previously grew sick and...
Golf.com

To sign or go it alone? Tour rookie weighs the pros and cons of equipment contracts

On a cloudless morning at PGA West’s Stadium Course, two PGA Tour pros rolled putts on the practice green and casually discussed a topic that has been shrouded in mystery for decades: Equipment contracts. “[Equipment contracts] don’t seem as necessary with the money we’re playing for,” one pro said...
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...

Comments / 0

