Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Patriots Address Defense With First Pick In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft
Much like last year, a number of different positions would make sense for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An offensive tackle arguably is New England’s biggest need entering an offseason that’s already seen significant changes in Foxboro, Mass. And speaking of helping starting quarterback Mac Jones, taking a shot at a playmaking pass-catcher in Round 1 this spring would be a practical move for Bill Belichick and company as well.
Josh McDaniels ‘aggressively’ wants ‘culture fits,’ which Patriots could be next?
In setting up camp out west, Josh McDaniels brought a handful of ex-Patriots along with him. The Raiders signed Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Chandler Jones, and Duron Harmon in free agency, traded for Jarrett Stidham and Justin Herron, and added Harvey Langi in December. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, McDaniels could be looking for more where that came from.
Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks
The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State. ...
