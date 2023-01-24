Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Lawmakers critical of 'omnibus' health care bill because other parts were too important
A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill,House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years to comply with minimum staffing levels implemented in 2022 before getting fined by the Department of Public Health. ...
Pfluger announces new office location in Odessa
WASHINGTON On Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) announced that his Congressional Office in Odessa will be moving to the Ector County Courthouse Administration Building, located at 1010 E 8th St, Odessa, TX 79761. The office’s relocation timeframe is expected to be mid-March. Ector County residents are encouraged to reach out...
washingtonstatenews.net
7th District Rep. Maycumber Seeks Re-Criminalization of Drug Possessions in WA
A bill that's been introduced in the Washington House of Representatives is seeking to restore some of the prior language related to the state's drug possession laws. House Bill 1415 (HB 1415) was introduced by 7th District Rep. Jacqueline Maycumber (R), who says the legislation is straight forward but highly impactful.
Longmont City Council will look at Broncos money again
Longmont City Council once again discussed what they might do with the nearly $1 million the city received from the sale of the Denver Broncos. City staff has been directed to either work on or bring back for a vote on the three proposals presented earlier this month. When the Denver Broncos sold, Longmont received $980,481 that must be used toward “youth activity programs,” but the specifics are up to the discretion of the city council.
Comments / 0