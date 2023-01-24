Longmont City Council once again discussed what they might do with the nearly $1 million the city received from the sale of the Denver Broncos. City staff has been directed to either work on or bring back for a vote on the three proposals presented earlier this month. When the Denver Broncos sold, Longmont received $980,481 that must be used toward “youth activity programs,” but the specifics are up to the discretion of the city council.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO