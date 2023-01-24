PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

