Cranberry Township, PA

butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in Parkway East crash near turnpike

A passenger was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The person was in a van that was traveling near the on ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers said the van left the road, hit a guard rail and drove over an embankment.
MONROEVILLE, PA
977rocks.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash

The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
977rocks.com

One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police respond to head-on collision

State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKnight Road reopens following violent overnight crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update

Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

