butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead in Parkway East crash near turnpike
A passenger was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The person was in a van that was traveling near the on ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers said the van left the road, hit a guard rail and drove over an embankment.
wtae.com
1 killed after crash shuts down PA turnpike entrance ramps in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A deadly crash shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance ramps from Route 22 East and Interstate 376 East in Monroeville on Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. State police said a van lost control, hitting a guide rail, and then driving down...
977rocks.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
977rocks.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
977rocks.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
15-year-old killed in Pa. crash along Route 8: reports
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township, along Kiester Road just after 6 p.m. The driver of the SUV was a...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
977rocks.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
cranberryeagle.com
First responders tend to crashes across Butler County during morning snow
An hour or so of wintry mix and freezing rain just before lunchtime likely will only add to the headaches of 911 dispatchers, police, ambulance services and firefighters as the winter storm passes through Butler County. According to radar maps, the icy conditions are expected to end between noon and...
wtae.com
I-79 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Butler County
Interstate 79 northbound was shut down in Butler County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Wednesday morning. This happened between exits 96 (PA 488 - Portersville) and 99 (U.S. 422 - New Castle/Butler). PennDOT reopened the road around 1 p.m.
McKnight Road reopens following violent overnight crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Morning Roundup: Police say Sewickley man stole postal truck, drove wrong way on I-79
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023:. Police say Sewickley man stole postal truck, drove wrong way on I-79 Pennsylvania State Police say a postal worker from Sewickley stole a mail truck from Allegheny County and drove it into Greene County, leading them on a chase while heading the wrong way on Interstate 79.
wtae.com
Tractor-trailer crash leaves heavy damage along Fayette County road
Route 711 is back open after crews spent much of the day cleaning up a tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County. It happened along Springfield Pike in Connellsville Township. The road was closed between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road for hours as crews worked to clear the debris. Sky...
fox8tv.com
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
Emergency crews respond to 2 nearby accidents on Route 65 within less than 20 minutes of each other
Bellevue, Pa. — Emergency crews had a busy night in the areas of Bellevue and Avalon Sunday night after two nearby accidents occurred along Route 65 within less than 20 minutes of each other. Police officers, firefighters and medics were first called to 720 Ohio River Blvd. at around...
