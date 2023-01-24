Read full article on original website
Office Of Transformation And Opportunity Created By Shapiro
Governor Josh Shapiro wrapped up his first week in office by creating a new state department with a goal of helping businesses grow. Tuesday Shapiro signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group. “If you...
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
Tourism Expands The Coffee Connection
Butler County Tourism is expanding their local coffee trail as more shops open in the area. The bureau announced their Coffee Connection has added five more coffee shops to the self-guided tour. That now brings the membership up to 16 locations. The newest five are: Maxine’s Coffee in Cranberry, Rooster’s...
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Harmony Fire Officials Detail New Station
After receiving federal funding, the Harmony Fire District is looking forward to beginning construction on their new station. Officials with the organization say the recent federal award of $1.5 million helps close the gap for building the new station. They say costs have gone up from their initial pricing due to inflation.
Post Office Having Job Fair
The United States Postal Service is having a job fair today. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their downtown location on South Main Street. They are looking to hire city and rural carriers, along with mail handling assistants and clerks. Applicants must be 18...
Local Group Seeking Volunteers To Help With Homeless Response
A local organization is seeking volunteers to help with an effort to assist members of our community dealing with homelessness. The Butler County Local Housing Options Team is coordinating a county-wide census of homeless individuals and families with a Point-in-Time night street count Wednesday into Thursday. Five teams of four...
Moraine Hosting Job Fair
Those looking for employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair at a local park. This event is taking place at Moraine’s State Park Region 2 Office in Prospect Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. Positions to be filled by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources...
Work Continues On Senior High; Late March Completion Expected
Even though weather conditions are less than ideal, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Counselors Available At Slippery Rock Following Death Of Student In Crash
Counselors have been made available to students at Slippery Rock High School following the death of one of their students in an accident. Police have not released the identity of a 15-year-old boy who died in the one vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Route...
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SRU men fall at home for the first time in 14 games
The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team lost for the first time in their last 14 games at Morrow Field House last night, when they dropped an 80-75 double overtime decision to Lock Haven. The loss drops The Rock to 6-6 in the PSAC, and 12-6 overall. Lock Haven improved to 12-5 overall and 8-4 in league play. SRU’s 13-game winning streak at home had dated back to last season.
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
Basketball scores from Tuesday/Butler falls to Hampton
–Hampton-83 Butler-70. Donovan Carney led the Golden Tornado with 25 points. Braylon Littlejohn added 20. –Kiski Area-69 Knoch-38. Teagen Finucan led the Knights with 15 points. –Freeport-76 East Allegheny-56. Gavin Croney led the Yellow Jackets with 18. –Mars-73 Montour-67. –Grove City-58 Greenville-50. –Hickory-62 Slippery Rock-50. Girls Basketball:. –Karns City-38 Keystone-33...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
