tourcounsel.com

The Fashion Mall at Keystone | Shopping center in Indianapolis

If you are looking for a shopping center with stores of recognized brands, The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the ideal place for you. In addition, it is a site with a good location and easy access. Following this, in this place you can find luxury brand stores, international restaurants, and interactive areas for the family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townepost.com

You’re Not Alone

Local Support Group Calle “Mornings with the Dads” Formed for Dads Grieving the Loss of a Child. Following the loss of a child, the most common response parents hear is, “I can’t imagine what you’re going through.” That’s a fair sentiment because there truly is nothing more brutal than enduring the death of a son or daughter. In the wake of such paralyzing pain, it’s difficult to know what to do, where to go or how to function. David Cook knows this all too well. His daughter, Leslie Christine Cook-Dickerson, was murdered in April 2003 at the age of 25.
GREENWOOD, IN
visitindy.com

Devour Indy 2023 Winterfest

College basketball is ramping up. Students have returned from break. The new year is almost a month old. The snow has been light so far, but the undeniable truth is that winter is here!. Usually, winter means time to sit inside and stay warm while trying to combat the boredom....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Festival of Ice returns to Carmel

The Festival of Ice filled the Arts & Design District and Carter Green from Jan. 20 to 22. Ice carvers from throughout the U.S. attended to showcase their work and compete in various challenges. The event coincided with the Carmel Fire Dept.’s chili cook-off, as guests sampled chilis from each station as they viewed the ice sculptures. (Photos by Edward Redd)
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”

Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Delivery drivers brave snowy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A meal delivery driver on Wednesday said the snow slowed him down slightly but he was still able to make good time. Patrick Lazo began making DoorDash deliveries this week. He said orders picked up noticeably as the snow approached. Lazo moved to Indianapolis from Los Angeles this year to go to college and said this is his first time experiencing a true winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley. If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures...
INDIANA STATE
townepost.com

Lauren Rioux: Taking It to the Mat

Lauren Rioux Finds Success as Avon Middle School South Wrestling Coach. When Lauren Rioux’s oldest son, Raymond, was in kindergarten, he came home with a flyer that invited kids to try out for the Avon Wrestling Club. Right from the start, he was all in. “He thought he was...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
theseymourowl.com

The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion

John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
townepost.com

Student Spotlight: Caroline Herrington

Local Student Caroline Herrington Earns Multiple Grand Champion 4-H Awards. Caroline Herrington, a student at Noblesville West Middle School, believes the Hamilton County 4-H program has greatly benefitted her in many ways. It has also offered her many opportunities to grow and learn new skills. “This is my fourth year...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight. They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry. If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”. Hogan is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
