Local Support Group Calle “Mornings with the Dads” Formed for Dads Grieving the Loss of a Child. Following the loss of a child, the most common response parents hear is, “I can’t imagine what you’re going through.” That’s a fair sentiment because there truly is nothing more brutal than enduring the death of a son or daughter. In the wake of such paralyzing pain, it’s difficult to know what to do, where to go or how to function. David Cook knows this all too well. His daughter, Leslie Christine Cook-Dickerson, was murdered in April 2003 at the age of 25.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO