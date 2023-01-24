Read full article on original website
Couple Trapped in Home for 15 Days After Snow Turns to 'Cement'
The couple has endured a plethora of potentially fatal challenges, including frozen pipes and running out of propane.
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans
Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get snowfall this week as several storm systems are set to impact millions of Americans, with the first moving across the Northeast.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
When do schools close due to snow?
Snow and ice are causing disruption across the UK as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country, raising the prospect of school closures this week. Forecasters have warned the cold snap could last until Friday, with temperatures dropping as low as -10C in some areas. A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and North Wales will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday. Snow and ice is also expected to affect northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, it said.Monday night is expected to be especially cold,...
KOMU
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
News Channel 25
Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere
25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
Winter weather moves over Northeast after dumping snow on Michigan, Indiana
Severe winter weather is expected to continue to track eastward on Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain from the storm was forecast to impact travel conditions.
Millions under winter storm watch
Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
NBCMontana
Scattered snow showers; more significant snow and cold to end the week
Occasional rounds of light snow showers will continue through at least Wednesday, with some potential for isolated snow showers lingering into Thursday as well. During this period, mountain passes will see up to several inches of snow. If you have mountain pass travel plans, expect slick road conditions. Meanwhile, valley amounts will stay minimal in general less than an inch. Despite the low snow total forecast, roads will be slick at times and black ice will be possible on any untreated roads.
US News and World Report
First U.S. Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Snow, Sleet and Tornado Threat
(Reuters) -The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South. The National Weather...
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
AOL Corp
Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain
A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:01:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Blowing snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times. Heavy drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with large snow drifts. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
