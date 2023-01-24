ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.  An upper-level low will be...
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
K2 Radio

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

When do schools close due to snow?

Snow and ice are causing disruption across the UK as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country, raising the prospect of school closures this week. Forecasters have warned the cold snap could last until Friday, with temperatures dropping as low as -10C in some areas. A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and North Wales will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday. Snow and ice is also expected to affect northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, it said.Monday night is expected to be especially cold,...
News Channel 25

Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere

25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Millions under winter storm watch

Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
NBCMontana

Scattered snow showers; more significant snow and cold to end the week

Occasional rounds of light snow showers will continue through at least Wednesday, with some potential for isolated snow showers lingering into Thursday as well. During this period, mountain passes will see up to several inches of snow. If you have mountain pass travel plans, expect slick road conditions. Meanwhile, valley amounts will stay minimal in general less than an inch. Despite the low snow total forecast, roads will be slick at times and black ice will be possible on any untreated roads.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected

The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain

A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-26 04:01:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Blowing snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times. Heavy drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with large snow drifts. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
natureworldnews.com

High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast

High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
WISCONSIN STATE

