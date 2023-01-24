Snow and ice are causing disruption across the UK as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country, raising the prospect of school closures this week. Forecasters have warned the cold snap could last until Friday, with temperatures dropping as low as -10C in some areas. A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and North Wales will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday. Snow and ice is also expected to affect northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, it said.Monday night is expected to be especially cold,...

9 DAYS AGO