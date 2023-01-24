Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man convicted, sentenced to 35 years for East Alton Ice Arena shooting
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- An Alton man was convicted this week of attempted first-degree murder at the East Alton Ice Arena in January 2022. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Berton L. Newton was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime. A mother and daughter were shot in the parking lot of the ice rink. Both survived the shooting.
FOX2now.com
Suspects in custody maybe linked to multiple crime spree in south St. Louis, police says
A police chase with a stolen car on Wednesday ended in a crash and the arrest of three people. Suspects in custody maybe linked to multiple crime …. A police chase with a stolen car on Wednesday ended in a crash and the arrest of three people. Jail video shows...
kttn.com
KMOV
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
Crime concerns have Missouri lawmakers calling for a St. Louis special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Man Gets 235-Month Sentence for Involvement in Drug Ring
EAST ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was sentenced to 235 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons after admitting to his involvement in a methamphetamine operation in southern Illinois. Terrence Thompson, 35, pled guilty to one count of Attempt and Conspiracy and one count of Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Following his prison sentence, Thompson will have five years of supervised release. He was fined $750 and $200 in special assessments. In addition, the federal indictment lists seven other defendants for their alleged involvement.
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside former Jennings church
ST. LOUIS — Months after a fatal shooting outside of a former church in Jennings, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to the incident. On April 16, police responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car that was parked in the street in front of a former church, just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.
Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home
The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
Court says procedures weren't followed in City Foundry shooting
More twists and turns in the incident over the weekend at City Foundry where two police officers narrowly escaped being shot while investigating car break-ins. And why three young teens police arrested, allegedly armed, were released
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West
Emergency crews are responding to a situation Wednesday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and North 20th Street.
KMOV
Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
