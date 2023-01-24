Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over Homeland Security
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration. New Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird added the state to a lawsuit that is challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s “parole” program, which it says allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants to cross the southern border into the U.S. Homeland […]
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
KCRG.com
Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
Des Moines superintendent search spurs transparency questions
The Des Moines school board is considering if it should share the names of three superintendent finalists or keep it to one during its search.DMPS plans to start the search and hiring process soon.The intrigue: The board is facing a double-edged sword: If they require final candidates' names be disclosed, they could lose applicants who don't want their employer to know they're job hunting.But on the other hand, students and parents don't get full knowledge of the candidates.State of play: Alton Frailey, a consultant advising the search, warned board members they should only name one final candidate. During a board...
Iowa just latest government-school domino to fall, and there's nothing teachers' unions can do about it
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed an expansive school choice proposal and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday.
kwit.org
The Exchange 01.25.23: Governor Reynolds claims victory and signs voucher bill: LGBTQ+ advocates push back on gender education and name bills
This week on The Exchange, we look at the new school voucher law signed this week by Governor Kim Reynolds. We also find out how it could affect the Sioux City Community School district. We hear from the governor and from the president of the Sioux City Community School District Board President Dan Greenwell.
kmaland.com
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Polk County supervisors, Johnston officials oppose Granger annexation
Granger's plan to annex about 1,725 acres near Johnston appears to be an effort to block other development, Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell warned this week.Why it matters: Improper land grabs can stymie overall community development and place unnecessary pressure on taxpayers. What's happening: Granger wants to annex areas that are several miles east of its current city limits.Johnston city officials and Polk supervisors are asking Granger to drop about half of the area it's requesting.Zoom in: There's concern that Granger would be unable to provide services like sewers to much of the area.The annexation could also derail the...
Tenure ban doesn’t advance, but GOP ‘paying attention’ to campus free speech
Legislation banning tenure at Iowa’s public universities is unlikely to move forward, but a Republican lawmaker said he hopes the institutions know legislators are “paying attention” to problems like freedom of speech on Iowa college campuses. “I’m tired, and a lot of legislators are tired playing Whack-a-Mole with some of the issues that are going […] The post Tenure ban doesn’t advance, but GOP ‘paying attention’ to campus free speech appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms
Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s three public universities to submit reports to […] The post What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit
Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved early Tuesday by the Legislature, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
YAHOO!
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
theperrynews.com
Dexter woman allegedly assaults Dexter man in the home
A Dexter woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dexter man in the home. Holly Ann Russell, 38, of 322 Barton St., Dexter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Barton Street in Dexter,...
