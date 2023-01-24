Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
NASCAR is testing mufflers to reduce noise levels
Is NASCAR too loud? Drivers weigh in after the test at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, it’s more than the cars on the track. The sound is an important part of the experience for fans that travel across the country to compete at their track of choice. But, these are 3+...
This Legendary NASCAR Analyst Thinks That Hailie Deegan "Has Got To Step It Up"
With decades of experience as a crew chief followed by decades of experience as a broadcaster and analyst, Larry McReynolds knows a thing or two about NASCAR. So, when Hailie Deegan announced her big move to ThorSport Racing back in December, the 64-year-old Fox NASCAR was cautiously optimistic. On the...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities
Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect
The NASCAR on NBC Twitter account seems to have difficulty keeping up with the sport. The post Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Jarrett Once Co-Owned a Fantasy Sports Site With Two NFL Legends
NASCAR didn't have just one legend named "Dale." Dale Jarrett, despite not having nearly as many accomplishments or accolades as the legendary Dale Earnhardt, was a dominant competitor in his own right. Jarrett is a three-time Daytona 500 winner, a Cup Series champion, was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998, and will be memorialized forever in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
2023 NASCAR Firesuits: First Look
The 2023 NASACR season is set to begin. The season opens with an exhibition race on February 5 via the Busch Light Clash. View the 2023 NASCAR Firesuits below.
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023
Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
FOX Sports
Austin Cindric seeks Rolex watch to add to Daytona 500 ring
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Based on experience alone, Austin Cindric figured he'd win a Rolex watch long before he'd earn a diamond-encrusted Daytona 500 ring. Cindric as a NASCAR rookie last year won the Daytona 500 to open his season with the biggest win of his career. It was a bit surreal since the bulk of his time at Daytona International Speedway had been either hanging around Roger Penske's sports car team or driving in the Rolex 24 and its support races.
Dale Earnhardt Jr to run late model race in throwback paint scheme
View the Mom ‘N’ Pop’s paint scheme for Florence Motor Speedway below. Florence Motor Speedway is a 0.4-mile oval in Timmonsville, SC. The track is set to open their 2023 season with the 8th annual IceBreaker. View the Dale Earnhardt Jr retro paint scheme below. Dale Earnhardt...
Autoweek.com
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
NBC Sports
Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals
Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
Jack Hewitt escapes vehicle fire after the Chili Bowl (Fire Photo)
A fundraiser has far exceeded the goal to help support the family. Earlier this month, the racing world entered Tulsa, Oklahoma. The famed Chili Bowl Nationals welcomed 300+ dirt midget entries and brought the eyes of the world with them. View the Jack Hewitt fire photo below. Dirt racing legend,...
NBC Sports
Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Helio Castroneves might be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but the four-time Indy 500 winner won’t be in a race car. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves confirmed in response to a question from NBC Sports that he essentially has ruled out attempting to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Feb. 19 season opener.
NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary
Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
NASCAR wants to grow? We have some ideas that could help do just that
We've seen a number of changes in NASCAR in recent years. Here's a few more for the series - and fans - to consider
msn.com
Bobby Allison's Incredible 1988 Daytona 500 Win Was All in the Family
In the 1988 Daytona 500, 50-year-old Bobby Allison, and his son, 26-year-old Davey, put their NASCAR bloodlines to the test. It was the only father-son one-two finish in the history of NASCAR’s biggest race. Davey led only two laps—162 and 163—but was a force at the front most of...
