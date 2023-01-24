HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.

