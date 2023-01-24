Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurityEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Related
Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in deadly Semmes Avenue crash
Richmond Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection to a crash on Semmes Avenue that resulted in the death of a teenage girl in November.
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
Cocaine, Fentanyl, weed, guns seized after Richmond officer shot man inside McGuire Drive home
Police have now revealed a laundry list of illegal substances and guns that were seized from the home during the following investigation.
Henrico judge dismisses case against officer accused of killing man on I-64
A judge dismissed the case where Henrico County Police Officer Timothy Million III was charged with voluntary manslaughter after he shot and killed a man during an incident on Interstate 64 in 2021.
Off-duty James City County officer arrested, accused of shooting fellow officer
Police are investigating after two officers with James City County police were involved in a shooting overnight.
Chesterfield mail carrier injured in accident at work, goes months without compensation
A Chesterfield mail carrier was injured in an accident on the job but the compensation he received was not nearly enough to cover his expenses. It wasn't until 8News inquired on his behalf that the U.S. Department of Labor reopened the case.
NBC12
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
Man killed in broad-daylight shooting in South Richmond, police investigating
The Richmond Police Department investigating after a man was killed in a reported shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond.
One dead, another fighting for life in related shooting incidents, Richmond police say
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating two incidents involving people who were shot -- one found dead, another found with life-threatening injuries -- that are believed to be linked.
Richmond leaders 'scared' about mounting staffing shortages at city jail
Some Richmond city leaders declared an "emergency situation" at the Richmond City Jail due to significant staffing shortages that are showing no signs of improvement.
Crash on I-95 sends Henrico Police officer to hospital, driver charged
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-95 South near the Belvidere Street/Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Five murders in 25 days: Hopewell says more police will be on the streets immediately
A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the City of Hopewell overnight. Hours later, Police Chief AJ Starke stood alongside state police, sheriff's deputies and the commonwealth's attorney to announce a new task force to crack down on violent crime.
What we now know about his motive for killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
When 14-year-old Dylan Williams shot and killed 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in March 2021, the community was left hurt, shocked, and confused. How could this have happened? Why did this happen?
Richmond man sentenced to 7 years for possession of firearms, conversion device
A Richmond man was sentenced in federal court to over 7 years in prison after he was found with a Glock semi-automatic pistol, as well as a "switch," which converts it into a fully automatic weapon.
WRIC TV
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.
NBC12
Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
Teenage Henrico boy pleads guilty to murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
A teenage boy charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer as she was walking home from school in Henrico County in 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday, Jan. 23.
Shots fired into occupied Henrico apartment, no injuries reported
Police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied apartment in Henrico on Sunday evening.
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike reopened between Meriwether and Pulaski Avenues
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike is closed between Meriwether Avenue and Pulaski Avenue after a power pole caught fire Monday morning.
Comments / 1