golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
Yardbarker
Justin Thomas admits Torrey Pines 'wasn't really appealing' in past
Justin Thomas counts Tiger Woods among his close friends, but there is one thing he hasn't always had in common with the 15-time major champion. An affinity for Torrey Pines. Woods has won an incredible seven times on the PGA Tour at the iconic San Diego venue, including four straight from 2005-08. He also recorded one of the most dramatic major victories in history at Torrey Pines when he was the 2008 U.S. Open.
msn.com
Gareth Bale To Make PGA Tour Debut At Pebble Beach After Retirement
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
Rory McIlroy defends not acknowledging Patrick Reed in Dubai, says he got Christmas Eve subpoena from Reed's lawyer
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
'He is a very, very good player': Jon Rahm raves about Gareth Bale's golf game after star-studded 2023 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am
Jon Rahm doesn’t get star struck very often. And why should he? The Spaniard is the star in most rooms now. After all, at 28 years old, Rahm already has a major championship and nine wins on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Ahead of this week’s...
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale to play in Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament
Gareth Bale announces he will play in golf tournament just two weeks after retiring as he turns hand to beloved sport
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident
Golf Channel
New PGA Tour Player Advisory Council features first-timers, big names
As announcements go, this one was rather modest with just two paragraphs unveiling this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour. The annual announcement is normally little more than housekeeping, and for many who’ve served on the PAC, which “advises and consults” the Tour’s policy board and commissioner Jay Monahan, it’s a light lift with a half dozen meetings during the year that can just as easily be attended via Zoom.
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed Incident Latest Turn in Golf Legal Drama
KESQ
Tiger’s impact, historic Riviera make Genesis Invitational elite despite PGA Tour’s elevated event status
The Genesis Invitational is one of the best stops on the PGA Tour. Wrapping up the West Coast Swing, the Genesis will play as an elevated event this year with a purse of $20 million dollars. Money is certainly motivation but this tournament was already a favorite amongst players thanks...
Rahm narrowly wins La Quinta PGA tourney over rookie Thompson
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm shot a 4-under-par 68 at PGA West’s Stadium Course on Sunday to win The American Express PGA tournament in La Qunita by one stroke over rookie Davis Thompson, his second consecutive victory. Rahm and Thompson were tied for the lead entering the round and also...
Why the LIV Golf-PGA Tour Antitrust Fight Could End in a Settlement
As the two tours argue over discovery in a seemingly endless chess match, Alex Miceli wonders if the fight could end before a trial begins.
