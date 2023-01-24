ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Thomas admits Torrey Pines 'wasn't really appealing' in past

Justin Thomas counts Tiger Woods among his close friends, but there is one thing he hasn't always had in common with the 15-time major champion. An affinity for Torrey Pines. Woods has won an incredible seven times on the PGA Tour at the iconic San Diego venue, including four straight from 2005-08. He also recorded one of the most dramatic major victories in history at Torrey Pines when he was the 2008 U.S. Open.
Gareth Bale To Make PGA Tour Debut At Pebble Beach After Retirement

Gareth Bale has been confirmed for next month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am following his recent retirement. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place around some of the world's most stunning courses - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill Golf Club. The ex-Real Madrid and Wales star...
Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident

Rory McIlroy had a great response Wednesday to the incident between him and Patrick Reed that drew attention. Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week but was ignored by the current World No. 1 golfer. Reed then tossed a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being ignored. The incident drew attention online, and a day later video of the incident emerged.
New PGA Tour Player Advisory Council features first-timers, big names

As announcements go, this one was rather modest with just two paragraphs unveiling this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour. The annual announcement is normally little more than housekeeping, and for many who’ve served on the PAC, which “advises and consults” the Tour’s policy board and commissioner Jay Monahan, it’s a light lift with a half dozen meetings during the year that can just as easily be attended via Zoom.
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed Incident Latest Turn in Golf Legal Drama

The latest controversy in the golf world involves one player throwing a tiny piece of wood toward another in a culmination of months of legal tension. Ahead of practice rounds for the Dubai Desert Classic — a European Tour tournament and a popular season warmup for many pro golfers — Patrick Reed approached Rory McIlroy on the driving range to wish him a Happy New Year.
