WEAU-TV 13
DHS Seeks ideas for $8M in opioid settlement funds
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking the public to share thoughts on how to use a second round of opioid settlement funds to provide guidance on where money should be spent to reduce harms associated with opioid use disorder. People can make their recommendations...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
cwbradio.com
Food Pantries Expecting to Feel Ripple Effects of Residents Losing FoodShare Benefits
(WMTV) Food pantries are expecting to feel ripple effects as an expiration date looms for the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites getting FoodShare benefits. Starting March 1, FoodShare (or food stamp, EBT, SNAP) recipients will no longer have the extra pandemic-era dollars to help pay for their groceries. They will start getting their regular benefits again, and compared to what they got during the pandemic, the difference may be obvious.
WEAU-TV 13
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage
MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
northernnewsnow.com
Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is awarding a $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank, a service that works to end hunger in west-central Wisconsin by providing food to pantries in a 14-county area. The grant was awarded based on receiving the most votes from Xcel Energy...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
FOX 21 Online
Baby Item Donations Still Needed for the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower
DULUTH, Minn. — People across the Northland are feeling the effects of rising costs, especially families who are expecting or who may have just had a newborn. For five years now, Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s have partnered during the month of January to hold the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.
Fox11online.com
Republican lawmakers express concerns over Evers' plans for budget surplus
(WLUK) -- With Wisconsin's projected budget surplus now estimated at a record $7 billion, some lawmakers have been voicing concerns about how Gov. Tony Evers wants to use that money. To some, Governor Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address felt like something else. "This was essentially a budget...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause. “There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said. Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin’s estimated budget surplus tops $7 billion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to reach $7.1 billion by July, up more than half a billion dollars from the previous estimate just two months ago, according to a report Wednesday from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. It is the largest budget...
spectrumnews1.com
Surging food prices challenge Wisconsin restaurants
WISCONSIN — Just as restaurants across Wisconsin were coming out of the "new normal" to resume more traditional and profitable practices as pandemic-era safety steps subside, they've now been forced to navigate spiking prices on various commodities, eggs included. "The hard part for restaurants right now is that overall...
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MADISON., Wis. (WMTV/KKTV) – Tax time is here again. As of Monday, Americans can start filing their income tax returns. As they do, though, tax filers may be in for what a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service expert is calling a “refund shock.”. “We had a recovery rebate credit,...
wizmnews.com
What will they do when they have to make the tough decisions?
When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.
fox47.com
Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
wpr.org
College students facing food insecurity
As both college tuition and inflation climb, a greater number of college students are experiencing hunger and poverty. Many colleges have opened food banks to help. We talk with a representative from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin about why students are going hungry and how to feed them.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WEAU-TV 13
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning. The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire. At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and...
WEAU-TV 13
2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to feature over 2,200 entries
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, announced...
