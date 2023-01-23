ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
techxplore.com

A person-shaped robot that can liquify and escape jail, all with the power of magnets

Inspired by sea cucumbers, engineers have designed miniature robots that rapidly and reversibly shift between liquid and solid states. On top of being able to shape-shift, the robots are magnetic and can conduct electricity. The researchers put the robots through an obstacle course of mobility and shape-morphing tests. Their study was published January 25 in the journal Matter.
BGR.com

An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers

Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Vice

Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
The Independent

Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t

Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
The Independent

Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid

Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
Futurism

Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen

You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
FLORIDA STATE

