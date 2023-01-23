Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
techxplore.com
A person-shaped robot that can liquify and escape jail, all with the power of magnets
Inspired by sea cucumbers, engineers have designed miniature robots that rapidly and reversibly shift between liquid and solid states. On top of being able to shape-shift, the robots are magnetic and can conduct electricity. The researchers put the robots through an obstacle course of mobility and shape-morphing tests. Their study was published January 25 in the journal Matter.
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Futurism
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t
Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid
Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
Futurism
Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen
You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Machine translation startup predicts humanity's impending obsolescence
The rate at which machine translation improves is used to predict when the technological singularity will happen.
Terminator-liked robot liquefies to escape a cage and then reforms into its original shape
A robot with Terminator-like capabilities has been revealed in a new video. The robot is placed in a cage, liquifies to escape and then reforms to its original solid structure on the other side.
Applied AI Isn't the Future; It's the Present
Instead of giving in to fear, we need to look at how applied AI can help us.
