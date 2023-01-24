Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and his staff have a lot of work to bring the roster up to speed. Here are a few steps they might take to accomplish that.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Coach Kellen Moore has completed his interview with the Panthers. Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Aaron Judge Reveals What Derek Jeter Told Him After Re-Signing With Yankees
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee for the Yankees' announcement that Aaron Judge would be their first captain since his retirement. While we know the two had to talk about it, we didn't know what was said until recently. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this ...
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move
It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Giants Notebook: Webb’s Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More
The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
NFL insider believes Bears will most likely trade down from No. 1 with these teams
The Chicago Bears are in a prime position to trade back from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re sure to have no shortage of suitors. If GM Ryan Poles can find a trade partner, he’ll likely trade back. But who are the most likely candidates?
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
The New York Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley is set to be a free agent in March and he showed this season that he still has it. He finished with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for ...
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
