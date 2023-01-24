ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker

Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface

You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
The Spun

Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission

The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
FanSided

Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster

With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job

ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Scott Rolen Joins Fred McGriff in Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76% of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown. Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997. The eight-time gold glove winner and seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Era committee, at the Class of 2023's induction ceremony on July 23rd in Cooperstown.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
littleleague.org

Two Little League® Grads to Be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame This Summer

The Baseball Hall of Fame will see two inductees earn their plaques in Cooperstown this summer, both of whom got their starts on Little League® fields growing up. Scott Rolen, a graduate of Jasper (Ind.) National Little League, will join Fred McGriff of Forest Heights Little League (Tampa, Fla.) as the two players to earn the biggest honor in the game as the Class of 2023.
TAMPA, FL

