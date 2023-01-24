Read full article on original website
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Who is the only woman ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame?
Effa Manley was a trailblazing baseball executive for the Negro League’s Newark Eagles. Manley, a civil rights activist, is the only woman inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. After high school, Manley moved from Philadelphia to New York. While working on social issues, her off time would be...
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom playing shortstop. After the Braves sat by and watched star shortstop Dansby Swanson sit in free agency and ultimately sign with the Chicago Cubs, the club is now set to move forward with some sort of combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia at the position.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission
The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
Nelson Cruz: "I want to win and this was an easy choice."
The Padres introduced DH Nelson Cruz on Tuesday. Cruz discussed his reasoning for signing with the Padres, what his role could look like in 2023, and how his vision is after having surgery.
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster
With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
Albany Herald
Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job
ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
Most likely Braves player to get into the Hall of Fame if Andruw Jones doesn’t
Fred McGriff may be joined by former Atlanta Braves teammate Andruw Jones in Cooperstown. While Fred McGriff is for sure getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after being elected by the Veterans Committee, he could be joined by former Atlanta Braves teammate Andruw Jones in Cooperstown. Unlike McGriff,...
Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com
Scott Rolen Joins Fred McGriff in Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76% of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown. Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997. The eight-time gold glove winner and seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Era committee, at the Class of 2023's induction ceremony on July 23rd in Cooperstown.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
littleleague.org
Two Little League® Grads to Be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame This Summer
The Baseball Hall of Fame will see two inductees earn their plaques in Cooperstown this summer, both of whom got their starts on Little League® fields growing up. Scott Rolen, a graduate of Jasper (Ind.) National Little League, will join Fred McGriff of Forest Heights Little League (Tampa, Fla.) as the two players to earn the biggest honor in the game as the Class of 2023.
Report: Braves play-by-play broadcaster leaving team after nearly 20 seasons, heading to Cardinals
ATLANTA — A man who has been one of the voice of the Atlanta Braves for nearly 20 years is reportedly leaving the team. According to a report from The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team this upcoming season. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Astros hire Braves executive Dana Brown, who becomes MLB's only Black GM
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown, previously the Atlanta Braves' vice president of scouting, as their new general manager, ending a two-month search process after parting ways with James Click. With the promotion, Brown becomes the only Black general manager in MLB. Before his four-year tenure...
