Property of the Week: Endless Possibilities for This West End Building

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This is your opportunity to own the most well-known building in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic West End Village. Stretching almost 1/2 a city block, approx. 19,000 sq. ft., once home to the famous Village Tavern & Trattoria, 424 South Main Street is now ready to make your business and redevelopment dreams come true. Amazing architectural details greet you as you walk through the main floor where the iconic 4000+ sq. ft. tavern remains with gorgeous woodwork, large ornate mirrors, charming exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, glass front roll-up doors, covered porch entertainment area and outdoor green space. Imagine this becoming the best brewery in the Burgh with enough space on site for brewing equipment, tasting rooms and tours. The second and third floors house spacious offices with oversized windows that are ready to be remodeled into condos, office space or your own private residence. 426 South Main Street also is included in this sale boasting two floors of former office space, an expansive warehouse with an overhead crane system and a large metal roll-up door. There is ample public parking directly across the street. There is also access to the property from the alleyway and parking space is possible on site. This property is located minutes from Downtown, Pittsburgh International Airport and all major highways. The possibilities are endless! Don’t wait! Bring your vision today!
Monroeville Finance Authority seeks board members

You know what they say about the world’s two certainties, and Dan Marston is doing his part to help mitigate one of them:. And he is looking for Monroeville residents who may want to help his cause while learning more about the workings of finance and, by extension, adding a key element to their résumés.
Dennis Patrick Shanahan – November 13th, 2022

Dennis Patrick Shanahan passed away on November 13th, 2022, at his home in Pittsburgh CA, with his wife and 2 sons by his side. Dennis was born in Chico CA, in 1963, he grew up in Susanville and graduated from Lassen High School in 1981. Dennis is survived by his...
Oakmont welcomes EV charging stations

First came the goats, eating their way toward clearing out unwanted vegetation in Oakmont. “That was very popular,” assistant borough manager Phyllis Anderson said. “They brought the community together. I had no idea that was going to happen.”. During the summer, quite a few local residents visited the...
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time

Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
Two Pittsburgh-area school districts under audit for tax increases

Twelve school districts across Pennsylvania are being audited for allegedly mishandling funds at the expense of taxpayers. Two of those districts are in the Pittsburgh area: the North Allegheny School District and the Canon-McMillan School District. Both districts are being accused of raising property taxes despite having millions of dollars...
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-25-2023

Since 2007 Hilltop Alliance has worked collaboratively to preserve and create community assets across South Pittsburgh’s Hilltop (Allentown, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver Borough, Mt. Oliver City, Mt. Washington, South Side Slopes and St. Clair). The Executive Director is the chief executive of the Hilltop Alliance, reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker responsible for the day-to-day operations, relationships with stakeholders, and management of development projects, program design, financial management, and implementation of long-term plans.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank looking for volunteers

With inflation still impacting prices at the grocery store, more families are turning to food banks to help put food on the table. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says it's serving more families than usual. Now we've learned the food bank is looking to add more volunteers to its team.
Pitaland listed in Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list for 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eatery known for its Mediterranean offerings has landed on a popular list of the top restaurants to eat at in the United States this year. Pitaland, located in the city's Brookline neighborhood, cracked into Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023 list, coming in ranked at #96. The Brookline-based Mediterranean bakery opened nearly 55 years ago and has been responsible for helping stock area restaurants and bakeries with pita-bread needs, often baking 10,000 items per day.Pitaland opened its own cafe nearly a decade ago, and one Yelper calls it "one of the best-kept secrets" in Pittsburgh.Joe and Jocelyne Chahine founded the bakery and restaurant after immigrating to the U.S. from Lebanon and through the 50+ years in business, it remains a family operation.Pitaland was the only Pittsburgh restaurant to make the top 100 list and one of only three Pennsylvania restaurants to be included. 
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
