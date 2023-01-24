Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This is your opportunity to own the most well-known building in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic West End Village. Stretching almost 1/2 a city block, approx. 19,000 sq. ft., once home to the famous Village Tavern & Trattoria, 424 South Main Street is now ready to make your business and redevelopment dreams come true. Amazing architectural details greet you as you walk through the main floor where the iconic 4000+ sq. ft. tavern remains with gorgeous woodwork, large ornate mirrors, charming exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, glass front roll-up doors, covered porch entertainment area and outdoor green space. Imagine this becoming the best brewery in the Burgh with enough space on site for brewing equipment, tasting rooms and tours. The second and third floors house spacious offices with oversized windows that are ready to be remodeled into condos, office space or your own private residence. 426 South Main Street also is included in this sale boasting two floors of former office space, an expansive warehouse with an overhead crane system and a large metal roll-up door. There is ample public parking directly across the street. There is also access to the property from the alleyway and parking space is possible on site. This property is located minutes from Downtown, Pittsburgh International Airport and all major highways. The possibilities are endless! Don’t wait! Bring your vision today!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO