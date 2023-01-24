Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Property of the Week: Endless Possibilities for This West End Building
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This is your opportunity to own the most well-known building in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic West End Village. Stretching almost 1/2 a city block, approx. 19,000 sq. ft., once home to the famous Village Tavern & Trattoria, 424 South Main Street is now ready to make your business and redevelopment dreams come true. Amazing architectural details greet you as you walk through the main floor where the iconic 4000+ sq. ft. tavern remains with gorgeous woodwork, large ornate mirrors, charming exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, glass front roll-up doors, covered porch entertainment area and outdoor green space. Imagine this becoming the best brewery in the Burgh with enough space on site for brewing equipment, tasting rooms and tours. The second and third floors house spacious offices with oversized windows that are ready to be remodeled into condos, office space or your own private residence. 426 South Main Street also is included in this sale boasting two floors of former office space, an expansive warehouse with an overhead crane system and a large metal roll-up door. There is ample public parking directly across the street. There is also access to the property from the alleyway and parking space is possible on site. This property is located minutes from Downtown, Pittsburgh International Airport and all major highways. The possibilities are endless! Don’t wait! Bring your vision today!
City Brewing expanding warehouse at Westmoreland Innovation Center
City Brewery Co. is expanding its warehouse space at the former Sony Corp. plant outside New Stanton and will add more than 20 jobs at the site, the Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania said Wednesday. The La Crosse, Wis.-based company brews beer at the former Latrobe Brewing Co....
Tribune-Review
Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to open in March; Youngwood location eyed for summer
The former First National Bank in Burrell Plaza in Lower Burrell is getting a much-needed facelift with a colorful Dunkin’ façade previewing the opening of the popular coffee, doughnut and snack shop. The Lower Burrell Dunkin’ likely will open in March, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland...
Monroeville Finance Authority seeks board members
You know what they say about the world’s two certainties, and Dan Marston is doing his part to help mitigate one of them:. And he is looking for Monroeville residents who may want to help his cause while learning more about the workings of finance and, by extension, adding a key element to their résumés.
susanvillestuff.com
Dennis Patrick Shanahan – November 13th, 2022
Dennis Patrick Shanahan passed away on November 13th, 2022, at his home in Pittsburgh CA, with his wife and 2 sons by his side. Dennis was born in Chico CA, in 1963, he grew up in Susanville and graduated from Lassen High School in 1981. Dennis is survived by his...
Strip District development with nearly 300 apartments, dozens of townhouses earns approval
Plans for a Strip District development with nearly 300 apartments and dozens of townhouses are moving forward. Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday for The Brickworks Residential Development. It includes eight buildings on a 3.45-acre lot at 2121 Smallman St. Plans call for two six-story apartment buildings with 114...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont welcomes EV charging stations
First came the goats, eating their way toward clearing out unwanted vegetation in Oakmont. “That was very popular,” assistant borough manager Phyllis Anderson said. “They brought the community together. I had no idea that was going to happen.”. During the summer, quite a few local residents visited the...
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
wtae.com
Two Pittsburgh-area school districts under audit for tax increases
Twelve school districts across Pennsylvania are being audited for allegedly mishandling funds at the expense of taxpayers. Two of those districts are in the Pittsburgh area: the North Allegheny School District and the Canon-McMillan School District. Both districts are being accused of raising property taxes despite having millions of dollars...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-25-2023
Since 2007 Hilltop Alliance has worked collaboratively to preserve and create community assets across South Pittsburgh’s Hilltop (Allentown, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver Borough, Mt. Oliver City, Mt. Washington, South Side Slopes and St. Clair). The Executive Director is the chief executive of the Hilltop Alliance, reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker responsible for the day-to-day operations, relationships with stakeholders, and management of development projects, program design, financial management, and implementation of long-term plans.
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank looking for volunteers
With inflation still impacting prices at the grocery store, more families are turning to food banks to help put food on the table. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says it's serving more families than usual. Now we've learned the food bank is looking to add more volunteers to its team.
Pitaland listed in Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list for 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eatery known for its Mediterranean offerings has landed on a popular list of the top restaurants to eat at in the United States this year. Pitaland, located in the city's Brookline neighborhood, cracked into Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023 list, coming in ranked at #96. The Brookline-based Mediterranean bakery opened nearly 55 years ago and has been responsible for helping stock area restaurants and bakeries with pita-bread needs, often baking 10,000 items per day.Pitaland opened its own cafe nearly a decade ago, and one Yelper calls it "one of the best-kept secrets" in Pittsburgh.Joe and Jocelyne Chahine founded the bakery and restaurant after immigrating to the U.S. from Lebanon and through the 50+ years in business, it remains a family operation.Pitaland was the only Pittsburgh restaurant to make the top 100 list and one of only three Pennsylvania restaurants to be included.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago men traveled to Pittsburgh to steal $200,000 worth of catalytic converters, authorities say
A group of Chicago residents traveled to Pittsburgh to steal more than $200,000 worth of catalytic converters from vehicles, according to Pennsylvania authorities. Two of the accused men were the subject of a CWB Chicago report eight years ago after they were found in a van with 24 stolen catalytic converters on the North Side.
wisr680.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
