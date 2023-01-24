Read full article on original website
CHBC Boys Drop NTC Play-In Game to Neoga, Schedule change at NTC Tournament
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Neoga, 61-43 in the opening game of the 87th National Trail Conference Tournament on Monday night. The Bobcats were outscored by the Indians in the first quarter, 18-11, to fall behind early. CHBC would hold Neoga to just two field goals in the second, but the Indians would hit 5 of 7 free throws and hold the Bobcats to just 6 points to extend their lead to 27-17 over CHBC at halftime. The Bobcats would get a bit more offense going in the third, having their best scoring quarter with 14 points. However, they would put Neoga at the free throw line several times and the Indians hit 9 of 11 to push the lead over the Bobcats to 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter. CHBC was again outscored, 15-12, in the quarter as they fall in the play-in game 61-43. CHBC will now have to win their next game to avoid being eliminated from the tournament. They will face the loser of the quarterfinal game between North Clay and South Central in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5:00pm.
CHBC Girls Fall on Road at Neoga
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball fell 58-45 at Neoga in National Trail Conference action on Monday night. The Bobcats were able to get out to a 16-13 lead after a quarter of play before Neoga would outscore CHBC 13-9 to pull ahead of the Bobcats 26-25 at halftime. The third quarter played out much like the second quarter with the Indians going on a 15-9 run in the quarter to push their lead to 41-34 as the fourth quarter got underway. CHBC would be outscored 17-11 over the final eight minutes of the game as they fall 58-45. CHBC is now 14-8 on the season and stands at 4-2 in the NTC. They will be back at home on Thursday when they will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras in a rematch of the Fifth Place NTC Tournament game this past weekend when the Bobcats beat the Hatchets 56-52.
Ramsey Suffers EIC Loss to Martinsville
Ramsey dropped to 1-2 in the Egyptian Illini Conference after falling to Martinsville 51-45 at home on Tuesday night. The Rams would hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and get out to a 15-11 lead. Ramsey would be held to just nine points in the second quarter as the BlueStreaks would tally 15 points to take the small 26-24 lead at the halftime break. The Rams would hold close with Martinsville in the third quarter, being outscored just 11-9, but Martinsville would double their lead to four, going up 37-33 going into the fourth quarter. Ramsey would hit six field goals in the quarter, but the game would come down to free throws from Martinsville as the BlueStreaks went 10 of 17 and hit a pair of field goals to pull out the 51-45 win over the Rams. Ramsey falls to 5-16 on the season and 1-2 in the EIC. They will play a make-up game on Friday at Lebanon that was rescheduled from mid-December.
Vandals boys basketball returns to action tonight—Change in Game time
The Vandals return to action tonight, as they head back on the road. This will be the Vandals 8th straight game on the road tonight as they will travel to Central A&M. The Vandals come into the game tonight at 11-11 on the season. JV will now start at 5 pm, so Varsity Game time tonight about 6:30 pm. We’ll have the broadcast on 107.1 FM WKRV, available streaming at www.vandaliaradio.com and on the Vandalia Radio App.
Vandalia’s Forbes Hits 1,000th Career Point, Becomes 15th Lady Vandal To Reach Milestone
Vandalia Lady Vandals senior forward/center Anna Forbes had a huge fan club on hand for Vandalia’s third place matchup of their own Mid-Winter Tournament on Saturday. They all got exactly what they attended the game for, watching Forbes hit her 1,000th career point on a free throw with 3:06 to in the fourth quarter. Entering the game, Forbes needed 12 point to reach 1,000 and would have a bucket in each of the first two quarters for four points at halftime. Forbes doubled that with four more in the third and then another in the first half of the fourth quarter for 10 points. With a little over 3 minutes to go in the game, Forbes drove the left side of the lane and drew contact, flipping the off-balance shot up. It would hit off the backboard and bounce off the rim before falling away, but the foul was called to put Forbes at the line for a pair of free throws. After making the first, Forbes would hit the second free throw easily, causing her family, friends, teammates and Vandals fans to erupt in the gym as Forbes flashed a grin to her family. Forbes would not hit another basket in the game, but the 12 was all she needed to get her 1,000th point at home and help the Lady Vandals take down South Central Conference rival 56-33 to earn the third place hardware. After having a couple days to reflect on her feat, Forbes said her mind was racing, but she just took each free throw one at a time.
Vandalia Girls Get Overtime Win at Christ Our Rock Lutheran
The Vandalia Lady Vandals picked up win #17 on the season in dramatic fashion, beating Christ Our Rock Lutheran on the road, 46-43 in overtime on Monday night. The Lady Vandals got out to a 10-8 in the first quarter thanks to Zoe Satterthwaite who would hit two three-pointers and tally eight points in the quarter. Vandalia would outscore CORL by a slim 10-9 margin in the second to hold just a 20-17 lead at halftime. Coming out of the break, Vandalia would have their best scoring quarter of the game in the third, putting in 14 points, but the Silver Stallions would hang close with 12 of their own as Vandalia led just 34-29 moving into the fourth quarter. CORL would get moving in the period, mounting a comeback with a 10-5 run to tie the game up 39-39 at the end of regulation. Each team would hit a bucket in overtime, but the Vandals would go 5 of 7 from the free throw line while CORL hit on 2 of 3 as Vandalia would pull out the 46-43 win. The Lady Vandals are now 17-8 on the season and will get back into South Central Conference action on Thursday, when they host North Mac.
Vandalia Takes Second, SEB Takes Fourth in Game Day Division of ICCA State Championships
Vandalia High School captured second place and St. Elmo-Brownstown finished fourth in the Small Varsity Game Day Cheer Division of the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships held in Springfield this past weekend. Vandalia would get a raw score of 86.33 and would not be given any deductions to finish 4.05 points behind first place Jacksonville. SEB would have a raw score of 80.30 and would also not have any deductions as they would finish 4.73 points behind 3rd place Vienna. Richland County and Charleston would take fifth and sixth in the division.
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion Counties
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties of Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, and Marion. Including the cities of Sullivan, Centralia, Salem, Litchfield, and Vandalia. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY. WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Updated Forecast Shows More Snowfall Expected; Winter Storm Warning Issued From 9PM Tonight To 6PM Wednesday
The estimated snowfall total for the incoming winter storm keeps going up. The Effingham area is looking at 4-8 inches of snow. Accumulating snow is expected across the area late tonight into Wednesday. The heaviest snow appears most likely east of I-55, which is where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday
Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned...
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
