Vandalia Lady Vandals senior forward/center Anna Forbes had a huge fan club on hand for Vandalia’s third place matchup of their own Mid-Winter Tournament on Saturday. They all got exactly what they attended the game for, watching Forbes hit her 1,000th career point on a free throw with 3:06 to in the fourth quarter. Entering the game, Forbes needed 12 point to reach 1,000 and would have a bucket in each of the first two quarters for four points at halftime. Forbes doubled that with four more in the third and then another in the first half of the fourth quarter for 10 points. With a little over 3 minutes to go in the game, Forbes drove the left side of the lane and drew contact, flipping the off-balance shot up. It would hit off the backboard and bounce off the rim before falling away, but the foul was called to put Forbes at the line for a pair of free throws. After making the first, Forbes would hit the second free throw easily, causing her family, friends, teammates and Vandals fans to erupt in the gym as Forbes flashed a grin to her family. Forbes would not hit another basket in the game, but the 12 was all she needed to get her 1,000th point at home and help the Lady Vandals take down South Central Conference rival 56-33 to earn the third place hardware. After having a couple days to reflect on her feat, Forbes said her mind was racing, but she just took each free throw one at a time.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO