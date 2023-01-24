Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The H2 Powered Hyundai Nexo
With Honda dropping the Clarity, the Hyundai Nexo joins the Toyota Mirai as the only hydrogen-powered vehicles currently on the market. Rather than a traditional electric vehicle that uses batteries to power electric motors, HFCVs use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity and drive the motors. Hyundai is banking on...
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About Tesla's Massive Price Cuts
Since the beginning of the year, Tesla had been quietly lowering their prices in foreign markets, and then about a week ago, loudly announced major price cuts across the board in the U.S. With cuts between 6.4–20 percent. In fact, some vehicles, like the Model Y, are now $13,000 cheaper than they were just a short time ago.
Top Speed
Here's How Tesla Was Always Ready For An EV Price War
For several years now, there have been repeated reports about how Tesla is superior to established car manufacturers in terms of the technologies used in its vehicles. For example, Tesla should be able to react much faster to new standards, such as smart charging or autonomous driving functions, with its models simply because of their design - other manufacturers would first have to design new, specially tailored models for this. But it is not only in this respect that Tesla seems to be ahead of its competitors. After all, the recent drop in prices at the electric car manufacturer is certainly no coincidence, but a planned element of an aggressive pricing policy with which Tesla wants to bring a high number of its models to market even in a difficult market environment. However, this strategy is only possible because Tesla has been working with high margins for years, which it can now use to give its competitors a run for their money in the battle for market share.
Top Speed
The Top Five Fastest SUVs in the World
One term still means a lot when it comes to SUVs: "Muscle." This is true even in a world where electrification is redefining speed as quickly as it is boosting some cars. Nevertheless, these "ICE age giants" are not only not extinct but very much alive. These five SUVs ventured into supercar territory and became apex predators.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
torquenews.com
Model Y Inventory Continues To Fall - Tesla Will Have to Raise Prices
We see a chart of falling Model Y inventories for Tesla. This comes from recent price custs around the world. Tesla has seen a significant increase in demand for its vehicles in recent years, until it recently had to cut prices. The most popular model, the Model Y, has been receiving high praise from consumers and industry experts alike.
Top Speed
Why Is Now The Best Time To Consider A Used Tesla?
With prices for used Teslas dropping faster than the rest of the used-car market, now could be the perfect time to consider purchasing a used Tesla. According to Reuters, second-hand Tesla prices fell by $11,500 between July and November 2022. We discuss what accelerated the price drop and how you can benefit from this.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Top Speed
A 2025 Dodge Magnum SUV Would Give The Mercedes EQS SUV A Run For Its Money
The automotive industry is no constant, and many iconic models are either being discontinued for good or reimagined into something completely different. The Mustang now has an all-electric SUV version in the face of the Mach-E, the Corvette became a mid-engine model, and the Eclipse was degraded from an iconic Japanese sports car to a bland crossover. Dodge is no stranger to such transmutations either, as we recently saw the return of the Charger nameplate as the first EV Muscle car. But when it comes to fast MOPARS, there is one model that’s both quick and utilitarian – the Magnum – and recently, TopSpeed teamed up with graphic designer Bimble Designs to reimagine the model as something completely different.
Top Speed
Volkswagen Leader Says Hydrogen Cars Don't Make Sense
Almost every automaker has committed to electric vehicles (EVs), with most brands phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in at least the next decade. There are a few automakers that also see hydrogen as an option, and some of those are Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai. But for Volkswagen, a top exeutive for the German automaker thinks that hydrogen cars don’t make sense.
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the S-Class has always had a lot riding on its shoulders. It is the incubator of new technology and design language for the brand, which eventually trickles down throughout the lineup. The outgoing model had been on sale for seven years, so when the seventh generation S-Class was launched in 2021 it was a radical departure from its predecessor.
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Audi Rnext Might Be A Worthy Successor To The R8
Launched in 2006, the R8 was the first supercar to leave the Ingolstadt factory. Its amazing looks, great performance, ease of handling, and relatively affordable price made it an instant success. After 17 years of production, Audi is preparing to say goodbye to the R8 as we know it, and it did so with the farewell edition R8 GT RWD. With stricter emission regulations, big engines like the V-10 live on borrowed time. For the longest time, the R8 shared its engine with the Gallardo and then with the Huracan. But with Lamborghini preparing to launch a V-8 hybrid successor for the Huracan, Audi needs to make a decision on the R8 too. Except that, unlike Lamborghini, it will not offer a hybrid successor for the R8 and will go straight to an all-electric halo car.
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's Why EVs Are Safer In A Crash
The popularity of electric cars (EVs) has increased recently, and for good reason. Automakers like Tesla, BMW, Audi, and Kia, continue to manufacture these revolutionary vehicles as they have a major influence on the environment and the whole planet. In addition, they provide a more effective and affordable form of transportation. However, one of the most commonly voiced worries about EVs is their crash safety. Contrary to popular belief, EVs are even safer than vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs). We'll examine all the ways that EVs are built to safeguard you and your loved ones in the case of an accident, including their overall components, sophisticated driver assistance systems, regenerative braking, lower center of gravity, and the absence of a gasoline tank.
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Polestar 2 Is Now A Legitimate Tesla Alternative
Polestar's first SUV, the Polestar 3, has just been successfully launched on the market, and Volvo's performance sub-brand is now following up with a facelift of the Polestar 2. While small technical changes have already been made for the new model year, Volvo is now also making changes to the appearance and garnishing the improvements with a new battery and more power for the top version. Equipped in this way, the Polestar 2 should finally become a serious competitor for the Tesla Model 3, which has always been ahead in terms of sales figures.
Comments / 0