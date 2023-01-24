Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Neoga, 61-43 in the opening game of the 87th National Trail Conference Tournament on Monday night. The Bobcats were outscored by the Indians in the first quarter, 18-11, to fall behind early. CHBC would hold Neoga to just two field goals in the second, but the Indians would hit 5 of 7 free throws and hold the Bobcats to just 6 points to extend their lead to 27-17 over CHBC at halftime. The Bobcats would get a bit more offense going in the third, having their best scoring quarter with 14 points. However, they would put Neoga at the free throw line several times and the Indians hit 9 of 11 to push the lead over the Bobcats to 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter. CHBC was again outscored, 15-12, in the quarter as they fall in the play-in game 61-43. CHBC will now have to win their next game to avoid being eliminated from the tournament. They will face the loser of the quarterfinal game between North Clay and South Central in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5:00pm.

NEOGA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO