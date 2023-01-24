Pittsburg Dragons vs. Labette Grizzlies: The Grizzlies JV girls took the lead with 42 points and Pittsburg had 22 points. Varsity girls basketball game: Labette took the lead again with 45 points with Pittsburg had 35 points. This season hasn’t been the greatest for the Pittsburg girls basketball team. “the attitudes that the girls bring into practice or game is great, what else is great about working with the Lady Dragons is their relationships with one another,” Coach Chris Popp said.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO