Vandalia Takes Second, SEB Takes Fourth in Game Day Division of ICCA State Championships
Vandalia High School captured second place and St. Elmo-Brownstown finished fourth in the Small Varsity Game Day Cheer Division of the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships held in Springfield this past weekend. Vandalia would get a raw score of 86.33 and would not be given any deductions to finish 4.05 points behind first place Jacksonville. SEB would have a raw score of 80.30 and would also not have any deductions as they would finish 4.73 points behind 3rd place Vienna. Richland County and Charleston would take fifth and sixth in the division.
Vandalia’s Forbes Hits 1,000th Career Point, Becomes 15th Lady Vandal To Reach Milestone
Vandalia Lady Vandals senior forward/center Anna Forbes had a huge fan club on hand for Vandalia’s third place matchup of their own Mid-Winter Tournament on Saturday. They all got exactly what they attended the game for, watching Forbes hit her 1,000th career point on a free throw with 3:06 to in the fourth quarter. Entering the game, Forbes needed 12 point to reach 1,000 and would have a bucket in each of the first two quarters for four points at halftime. Forbes doubled that with four more in the third and then another in the first half of the fourth quarter for 10 points. With a little over 3 minutes to go in the game, Forbes drove the left side of the lane and drew contact, flipping the off-balance shot up. It would hit off the backboard and bounce off the rim before falling away, but the foul was called to put Forbes at the line for a pair of free throws. After making the first, Forbes would hit the second free throw easily, causing her family, friends, teammates and Vandals fans to erupt in the gym as Forbes flashed a grin to her family. Forbes would not hit another basket in the game, but the 12 was all she needed to get her 1,000th point at home and help the Lady Vandals take down South Central Conference rival 56-33 to earn the third place hardware. After having a couple days to reflect on her feat, Forbes said her mind was racing, but she just took each free throw one at a time.
CHBC Boys Drop NTC Play-In Game to Neoga, Schedule change at NTC Tournament
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Neoga, 61-43 in the opening game of the 87th National Trail Conference Tournament on Monday night. The Bobcats were outscored by the Indians in the first quarter, 18-11, to fall behind early. CHBC would hold Neoga to just two field goals in the second, but the Indians would hit 5 of 7 free throws and hold the Bobcats to just 6 points to extend their lead to 27-17 over CHBC at halftime. The Bobcats would get a bit more offense going in the third, having their best scoring quarter with 14 points. However, they would put Neoga at the free throw line several times and the Indians hit 9 of 11 to push the lead over the Bobcats to 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter. CHBC was again outscored, 15-12, in the quarter as they fall in the play-in game 61-43. CHBC will now have to win their next game to avoid being eliminated from the tournament. They will face the loser of the quarterfinal game between North Clay and South Central in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5:00pm.
CHBC Girls Fall on Road at Neoga
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball fell 58-45 at Neoga in National Trail Conference action on Monday night. The Bobcats were able to get out to a 16-13 lead after a quarter of play before Neoga would outscore CHBC 13-9 to pull ahead of the Bobcats 26-25 at halftime. The third quarter played out much like the second quarter with the Indians going on a 15-9 run in the quarter to push their lead to 41-34 as the fourth quarter got underway. CHBC would be outscored 17-11 over the final eight minutes of the game as they fall 58-45. CHBC is now 14-8 on the season and stands at 4-2 in the NTC. They will be back at home on Thursday when they will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras in a rematch of the Fifth Place NTC Tournament game this past weekend when the Bobcats beat the Hatchets 56-52.
Ramsey Suffers EIC Loss to Martinsville
Ramsey dropped to 1-2 in the Egyptian Illini Conference after falling to Martinsville 51-45 at home on Tuesday night. The Rams would hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and get out to a 15-11 lead. Ramsey would be held to just nine points in the second quarter as the BlueStreaks would tally 15 points to take the small 26-24 lead at the halftime break. The Rams would hold close with Martinsville in the third quarter, being outscored just 11-9, but Martinsville would double their lead to four, going up 37-33 going into the fourth quarter. Ramsey would hit six field goals in the quarter, but the game would come down to free throws from Martinsville as the BlueStreaks went 10 of 17 and hit a pair of field goals to pull out the 51-45 win over the Rams. Ramsey falls to 5-16 on the season and 1-2 in the EIC. They will play a make-up game on Friday at Lebanon that was rescheduled from mid-December.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion Counties
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties of Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, and Marion. Including the cities of Sullivan, Centralia, Salem, Litchfield, and Vandalia. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY. WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5...
Conviction in East Alton ice rink parking lot shooting
Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday
Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned...
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident
An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Ameren Illinois Continues Modernization of Natural Gas System in Madison County
– Ameren Illinois customers in Madison County will be the beneficiaries of a $39 million investment the company is making to modernize its natural gas energy delivery infrastructure. Beginning in mid-April, approximately 90 contractors, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, will start construction to upgrade a seven-mile stretch of natural...
32-year sentence for 2020 Madison County murder
An 18-year-old from Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday for the 2020 murder of a Madison teenager.
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Construction Update
Having Chick-fil-A in the community is something that has long been sought around the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville areas. "It will be a huge addition to the Village Of Glen Carbon," Marcus said. "We are excited to have Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon. We welcome them with open arms."
61-year-old woman found dead in Fairview Heights house fire Thursday morning
Tragedy unfolding Thursday morning in Fairview Heights. A 61-year-old woman was found dead inside her home after authorities responded to a medical emergency there and found a fire.
Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime
The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and a lot of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support...
32-years in prison for Granite City murder
A judge has handed down a 32-year prison sentence for a convicted murderer. Last October 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison. Williams was fatally shot on June 4, 2020, outside a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.
