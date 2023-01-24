Read full article on original website
Ramsey Suffers EIC Loss to Martinsville
Ramsey dropped to 1-2 in the Egyptian Illini Conference after falling to Martinsville 51-45 at home on Tuesday night. The Rams would hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and get out to a 15-11 lead. Ramsey would be held to just nine points in the second quarter as the BlueStreaks would tally 15 points to take the small 26-24 lead at the halftime break. The Rams would hold close with Martinsville in the third quarter, being outscored just 11-9, but Martinsville would double their lead to four, going up 37-33 going into the fourth quarter. Ramsey would hit six field goals in the quarter, but the game would come down to free throws from Martinsville as the BlueStreaks went 10 of 17 and hit a pair of field goals to pull out the 51-45 win over the Rams. Ramsey falls to 5-16 on the season and 1-2 in the EIC. They will play a make-up game on Friday at Lebanon that was rescheduled from mid-December.
CHBC Boys Drop NTC Play-In Game to Neoga, Schedule change at NTC Tournament
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Neoga, 61-43 in the opening game of the 87th National Trail Conference Tournament on Monday night. The Bobcats were outscored by the Indians in the first quarter, 18-11, to fall behind early. CHBC would hold Neoga to just two field goals in the second, but the Indians would hit 5 of 7 free throws and hold the Bobcats to just 6 points to extend their lead to 27-17 over CHBC at halftime. The Bobcats would get a bit more offense going in the third, having their best scoring quarter with 14 points. However, they would put Neoga at the free throw line several times and the Indians hit 9 of 11 to push the lead over the Bobcats to 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter. CHBC was again outscored, 15-12, in the quarter as they fall in the play-in game 61-43. CHBC will now have to win their next game to avoid being eliminated from the tournament. They will face the loser of the quarterfinal game between North Clay and South Central in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5:00pm.
CHBC Girls Fall on Road at Neoga
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball fell 58-45 at Neoga in National Trail Conference action on Monday night. The Bobcats were able to get out to a 16-13 lead after a quarter of play before Neoga would outscore CHBC 13-9 to pull ahead of the Bobcats 26-25 at halftime. The third quarter played out much like the second quarter with the Indians going on a 15-9 run in the quarter to push their lead to 41-34 as the fourth quarter got underway. CHBC would be outscored 17-11 over the final eight minutes of the game as they fall 58-45. CHBC is now 14-8 on the season and stands at 4-2 in the NTC. They will be back at home on Thursday when they will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras in a rematch of the Fifth Place NTC Tournament game this past weekend when the Bobcats beat the Hatchets 56-52.
