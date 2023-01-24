Governor Tina Kotek Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims and Survivors of the Horrific Tragedy in Monterey Park, California

Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Members of Oregon’s BIPOC Caucus Mourn the Victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay Mass Shootings
SALEM, Ore. - Following this weekend’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California where 11 Asian Americans were murdered and nine injured, as well as yesterday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, leaving seven dead and one person injured, Representatives Daniel Nguyen (D-Lake Oswego), Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus), Hai Pham (D-South Hillsboro & West Beaverton), Khanh Pham (D-Outer Southeast Portland), and Thuy Tran (D-Northeast Portland) release the following joint statement:
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF
On Monday, Governor Tina Kotek ordered all flags at Oregon Public Institutions to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of a mass shooting event in Monterrey Park, California. Kotek said, “I am sending my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the senseless...
Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants...
KTVZ
‘Urgent action’ needed to address Oregon’s water insecurity crisis, Secretary of State Fagan says in new report
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The findings are outlined in the...
mybasin.com
Governor Tina Kotek Announces Details of Urgent $130 Million Budget Package to Reduce Unsheltered Homelessness in 2023
(Salem, OR) — Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians in 2023. Currently, there are approximately 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness in Oregon, and approximately 11,000 of those households are unsheltered. This request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring a Homelessness State of Emergency, signed on January 10, the Governor’s first full day in office.
Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians
For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State's Office.
WWEEK
Hospitals and the State of Oregon Battle Over Responsibility for Civilly Committed Patients
Most of the state’s largest hospitals today fired a broadside in U.S. District Court at the state of Oregon and the advocacy group Disability Rights Oregon in the latest round of a legal skirmish over responsibility for psychiatric patients and the scarce beds at the Oregon State Hospital. The...
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
YAHOO!
Gov. Tina Kotek outlines $130M funding package to reduce Oregon homelessness
Gov. Tina Kotek urged lawmakers during her inaugural address to approve a $130 million investment package to help "at least" 1,200 Oregonians experiencing homelessness move off the streets within a year. She announced details for the request on Thursday. The package aims to provide relief to unsheltered Oregonians, prevent 9,000...
Oregon primate research facility under scrutiny after deaths
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon...
Oregon launches abortion hotline aimed at pregnant Idaho residents, other out-of-state callers
Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice, staffed by pro-bono lawyers from prominent law firms who want to defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative Monday. It is modeled on similar...
theregistrysocal.com
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
GV Wire
List of California’s Massively Botched Projects Just Got Longer
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
mybasin.com
WITH BIG CHANGES PROPOSED, STATE TO HOLD OFF ON RELEASE OF NEXT WILDFIRE RISK MAP
SALEM, Ore.— The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the state has decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
