Governor Tina Kotek Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims and Survivors of the Horrific Tragedy in Monterey Park, California

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO