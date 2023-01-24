Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd Scandal: Country Star Tricked Ex Into Marriage After Making Shocking Claim
The first husband of Naomi Judd accused her of tricking him into getting married. Michael Ciminella said that the late country queen claimed she was pregnant with his kid, Wynonna, who came into this world shortly after he and Naomi married in 1964. He wasn't Wynonna's biological father, it was...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Alicia Keys Now 2023: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Recent Milestone, & Latest Update About Singer
Alicia Keys has been one of the world's best-selling music artists, and her empire continuously grows in the past decades. Among the artists in the music industry, Keys surely has one of the most inspiring stories as her beginnings were never easy. As a kid, the singer already struggled with self-esteem issues. She also suffered harassment, and she always brought a knife whenever she went out of their home.
Austin Butler Finally Credits Vanessa Hudgens for ‘Elvis’ Role Weeks After Fans’ Uproar
Austin Butler amassed negative reactions from fans over the past few weeks after many noticed that he never properly credited Vanessa Hudgens for his role in the hit movie "Elvis." Today the actor is finally speaking out about his ex-girlfriend. It all began when the actor spoke to The Hollywood...
KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame
Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke’s choreo might be on point, or en pointe, but her love life has been a bit of a mess. You don’t have to wonder about it because Cheryl is quite fond of over-sharing on social media. Her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence didn’t work out and she […] The post Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Stevie Nicks Almost DIED: Singer’s Near-Death Experience in the 80s Explored
Stevie Nicks rose to popularity and one of the reasons why she amassed many fans was because of Fleetwood Mac. By the time she became a solo artist in the early 80s, it was the same era when MTV was very in demand, which required many musicians to film highly-creative and dramatic music videos.
Justin Bieber Makes Music History After Selling 290 Titles In His Catalog For Whopping Amount
Justin Bieber has recently sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. According to the company's announcement and Billboard, they spent roughly $200 million to distribute over 290 songs by December 31, 2021, including songs from his most recent album, "Justice." The upcoming sale, which had been extensively reported only...
Lisa Marie Last Photo Before Death With Riley Keough: 'I Feel Blessed', Plus Fun Facts About Riley!
The death of Lisa Marie Presley was mourned by millions of her fans worldwide. The only daughter of the King of Rock and Roll passed away last Jan. 12, 2023, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Presley was laid to rest on her father's estate in Memphis, Tennessee, on Graceland, along...
Kali Uchis Net Worth 2023: Latin Pop Star’s Fortune Explored Ahead of New Album Release
Kali Uchis is dominating the pop music industry today because of her unique sound and the way she expresses herself through fashion. Since the musician has been successful over the past few years, many fans are wondering how much her fortune is worth today. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the pop...
Belle and Sebastian Tour 2023 CANCELED: Stuart Murdoch's Health Worsening?
Fans are looking forward to Belle and Sebastian's tour this year, but it appears that they won't see them perform live anytime soon after the group announced that their scheduled shows are canceled due to frontman Stuart Murdoch's health; what medical condition is he suffering from?. The singer issued a...
Austin Butler Dedicates 'Bittersweet' Oscar Nomination to Lisa Marie Presley: 'It Feels Strange to Celebrate'
As Austin Bulter basks in the glory after receiving his first-ever Oscar nomination for his role in "Elvis", he can't help but feel a twinge of sadness because he can't bask alongside Lisa Marie Presley, who died last Jan. 12. The 31-year-old actor's feelings must have been thrown into some...
Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?
Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
BLACKPINK, Pharrell Collab? K-POP Group Spotted Hanging Out In Paris With Singer, THIS President
Twitter came alive when BLACKPINK graced the streets of Paris earlier this week, and all for the right reasons!. The four-membered South Korean girl group was invited to perform a charity event, where they met hitmaker Pharrell, Billboard reports. In fact, according to the South Korean publication Koreaboo, Jennie, Lisa,...
U2 Las Vegas Residency: Bono Speaks Out on Performance Rumors; Is It Happening Soon?
Over the past few months, U2 has been rumored to have an upcoming residency at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today, Bono is finally speaking out and confirming whether the band would perform in Sin City or not. Speaking on the "Smartless" podcast along with Will Arnett,...
Kanye West in BIG Trouble As Australia Trip To Meet Bianca Censori's Family Might Be Rejected — Why?
Kanye West's past behavior could affect his attempt to visit Australia to meet Bianca Censori's family. West came back to the spotlight after going missing for weeks. Upon his return, it was revealed that the mystery blonde woman he had been with in the past few days is his wife, Bianca Censori. The woman, who is a Yeezy architectural designer, is an Australian native who has been working for West's company for years.
Brendon Urie Net Worth 2023: Here’s How Much P! ATD Frontman Earned Before Disbandment
2023 started on a surprising note for fans after Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie announced that the group would disband after almost two decades. Now that the singer will not be as active in the music industry anymore, many have been wondering how much he earned throughout the band's career.
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
ABBA Members Now 2023: What Happened to the Musicians After Their 2021 Reunion?
For a decade, ABBA members - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - savored popularity and success through the music they created for fans. The hit supergroup, however, had to be on hiatus in 1982. As early as 2016, ABBA hyped fans again as it...
