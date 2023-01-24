ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
musictimes.com

Alicia Keys Now 2023: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Recent Milestone, & Latest Update About Singer

Alicia Keys has been one of the world's best-selling music artists, and her empire continuously grows in the past decades. Among the artists in the music industry, Keys surely has one of the most inspiring stories as her beginnings were never easy. As a kid, the singer already struggled with self-esteem issues. She also suffered harassment, and she always brought a knife whenever she went out of their home.
musictimes.com

KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame

Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Reality Tea

Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke’s choreo might be on point, or en pointe, but her love life has been a bit of a mess. You don’t have to wonder about it because Cheryl is quite fond of over-sharing on social media. Her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence didn’t work out and she […] The post Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
musictimes.com

Justin Bieber Makes Music History After Selling 290 Titles In His Catalog For Whopping Amount

Justin Bieber has recently sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. According to the company's announcement and Billboard, they spent roughly $200 million to distribute over 290 songs by December 31, 2021, including songs from his most recent album, "Justice." The upcoming sale, which had been extensively reported only...
musictimes.com

Belle and Sebastian Tour 2023 CANCELED: Stuart Murdoch's Health Worsening?

Fans are looking forward to Belle and Sebastian's tour this year, but it appears that they won't see them perform live anytime soon after the group announced that their scheduled shows are canceled due to frontman Stuart Murdoch's health; what medical condition is he suffering from?. The singer issued a...
musictimes.com

Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?

Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
musictimes.com

Kanye West in BIG Trouble As Australia Trip To Meet Bianca Censori's Family Might Be Rejected — Why?

Kanye West's past behavior could affect his attempt to visit Australia to meet Bianca Censori's family. West came back to the spotlight after going missing for weeks. Upon his return, it was revealed that the mystery blonde woman he had been with in the past few days is his wife, Bianca Censori. The woman, who is a Yeezy architectural designer, is an Australian native who has been working for West's company for years.
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
musictimes.com

ABBA Members Now 2023: What Happened to the Musicians After Their 2021 Reunion?

For a decade, ABBA members - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - savored popularity and success through the music they created for fans. The hit supergroup, however, had to be on hiatus in 1982. As early as 2016, ABBA hyped fans again as it...

