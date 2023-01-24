Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole. A hearty casserole using red potatoes, bacon, and cheese!. -Cut baked potatoes into 1-in. cubes. Place half in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. -Sprinkle with half of the salt, pepper, and bacon. Top with half of the sour cream and...
Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
Punxsy Woman Loses Control of SUV, Strikes Guide Rails on Both Sides of Bells Mills Cloe Road
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road on January 17. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, this crash occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County, around 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
Winter storm exits before evening commute
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
wpxz1041fm.com
VACANT HOUSE CATCHES FIRE IN BIG RUN
Last evening a vacant house that was being renovated caught on fire on East Main Street in Big Run and spread between two residences. Today’s Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene where several fire companies assisted the Big Run Area VFC and rescued two people who were at home next door while their house caught fire.
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices
A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
Most People Don't Know the Tragic History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Factory
Pennsylvania is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
