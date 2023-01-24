Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030

Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Human Insulin Drug Market To be Valued at US$ 73,127.2 Mn in 2030 With CAGR of 8.1% | Wockhardt, SEDICO, Exir, Julphar, Biocon, Eli Lilly.
Insulin is a pharma preparation utilized to regulate hyperglycemia. Insulin is utilized to maintain blood sugar in individuals with type 1 mellitus and type 2 mellitus. Human insulin is utilized in replacement insulin that is usually generated by the body. Insulin drugs are utilized to regulate blood sugar in individuals with mellitus with a correct diet and exercise program. Insulin medicines are mainly utilized to cure type 1 mellitus, however can be utilized to cure type 2 mellitus if insulin levels are less after the usage of other kind of medicines.
Medagadget.com
Corporate Wellness Market Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Report Overview and Regional Insights by 2030
Corporate Wellness Market Information by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Contact Lenses Market Size Value, Growth Estimation, Future Trends and Research Insights by 2030
Contact Lenses Market Research Report: Information By Usage (Daily Wear, Extended Wear, and Traditional Wear), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Monovision, and Cosmetic), By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Glass Permeable, Hybrid, and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)), By Type (Opaque Contact Lenses, Enhanced Contact Lenses, and Tinted Contact Lenses), By Application (Conventional, Orthokeratology, and Decorative), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, and E-Commerce), and Region, Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Preclinical CRO Market Growth, Size Value, Future Trends, Industry Outlook by 2030
Preclinical CRO Market: Information By Service (Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies), Application (Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes) – Forecast till 2030. Preclinical...
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends, Research Insights, Report Overview, Regional Growth and Share Analysis by 2027
Healthcare Consulting Services Market: Information by Type of Services(IT Consulting, Digital Consulting, Financial Consulting, Operations Consulting, and Strategy Consulting), Application (Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, and Clinical), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Science Companies, Government Organizations), and Region(Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa)- Forecast till 2027.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
Medagadget.com
Global Dialysis Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 129.8 billion by 2028 with Growing CAGR of 4.7%
The global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. North America is the highest contributor in the dialysis market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period. CAGR:...
Medagadget.com
mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market To Surge USD 12.31 Billion with Growing CAGR of 31.3% by 2031
MRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine that use a small piece of genetic material called messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct cells to produce a protein that triggers an immune response. This technology was first used to develop COVID-19 vaccines. RNAi therapeutics, on the other hand, is a method...
Medagadget.com
Automated Suturing Devices Market 2023- Automation in surgeries performed to silently impact the demand for automated suture procedures
The Automated Suturing Devices Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn.
Medagadget.com
Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market: How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years | DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)
Probiotics are live microorganisms that improve health when taken orally or topical usage. Probiotics are mainly found in beauty products, dietary supplements, fermented products and yogurt. Bacteria and microorganisms are not to be listed only as harmful but they are beneficial too. Some bacteria help in digestion of food, cause breakdown of cells that lead diseases and also produce vitamins. Probiotic microorganisms are similar to those found naturally in human body. Most common microorganisms of probiotics are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
Medagadget.com
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Medagadget.com
Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to hold a Market Revenue of US$ 32.2 Bn and expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2032 | PMR Study
The facial aesthetics market stands at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. The relentless quest to remain beautiful by the baby boomer generation is expected to drive the growth of the market in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, and U.K. as well as in developing economies such as India and China.
Medagadget.com
Probiotics Market to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotics Marketby Ingredient, Function, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The global probiotics market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%.
Medagadget.com
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size Revenue to cross USD 2.1 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4.7%
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to changes in a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. DMD is one of four disorders known as dystrophinopathies. The main symptom of DMD is muscle weakness. It begins as early as age 2 or 3 and first affects the proximal muscles (muscles close to the trunk) and then the distal muscles of the extremities (muscles close to the extremities). The lower integumentary muscle is usually affected more than the upper integumentary muscle. Affected children may have difficulty jumping, running, and walking. Other symptoms include enlarged calves, toddling, and lumbar lordosis.
Medagadget.com
Alzheimer’s Drugs Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis
According to Renub Research latest report “Alzheimer’s Drugs Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis” Alzheimer’s Drug Market is estimated to reach US$ 7.48 Billion by 2027. Approximately 50 Million people had Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, and around 10 million new cases are added each year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). A neurodegenerative progressive condition, that means the signs progresses over many years and gradually worsens. It is the most common cause for dementia. There is no one reason for the cause Alzheimer’s disease, the disease can be caused by a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental components that affect the brain over a time period. Women are more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease in comparison to men. The rise in awareness of the disease, and increase in the healthcare spending globally, is anticipated to add to the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease Drug Market.
Medagadget.com
RNAi Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027 at 8.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners market research study of “RNAi Therapeutics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Molecule Type, Application, Route of Administration, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by2027 from US$ 618.79 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global RNAi therapeutics market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Medagadget.com
Global Human Platelet Lysates Market 2023: Increasing Demand as an Efficient Alternative to Fetal Bovine Serum | PMR
Human Platelet Lysate Market is a medical product derived from human blood platelets which is used to create cell culture components for regenerative cell therapies & other treatments. As demand for regenerative medicine continues to increase, the market for HPL has also seen considerable growth over recent years. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the human platelet lysate market that are driving growth across the industry.
Medagadget.com
Telemedicine Market Predicted to Reach USD 199,544.64 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Product & Services, Specialty, and Delivery Mode,” the market was valued at US$ 51,094.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 199,544.64 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth.
Comments / 0