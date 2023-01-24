Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030

According to Renub Research latest report “Alzheimer’s Drugs Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis” Alzheimer’s Drug Market is estimated to reach US$ 7.48 Billion by 2027. Approximately 50 Million people had Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, and around 10 million new cases are added each year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). A neurodegenerative progressive condition, that means the signs progresses over many years and gradually worsens. It is the most common cause for dementia. There is no one reason for the cause Alzheimer’s disease, the disease can be caused by a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental components that affect the brain over a time period. Women are more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease in comparison to men. The rise in awareness of the disease, and increase in the healthcare spending globally, is anticipated to add to the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease Drug Market.

1 DAY AGO