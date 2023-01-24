(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO