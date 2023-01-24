ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vernia, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

SAISD Board of Trustees approve renewal for 18 in-district charter schools

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to renew charters for 18 schools in SAISD, a press release said Monday. Three schools were approved for five-year renewal terms, 12 schools were approved for four-year renewal terms, and three campuses were renewed on three-year probationary contracts, the district announced.
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD to consider calling for spring 2023 bond election

(Seguin) — A May 2023 bond election might just be on the table for the Seguin ISD. The school board tonight will consider calling a $7.5 million bond election for the construction of a new baseball and softball complex at the Seguin High School campus. The item was voted down by voters just this past November. District officials tonight are expected to discuss and provide more details about bringing the sports complex back to the table.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5

Canyon Lake High School teacher resigns after allegations of 'inappropriate communication' with student, district says

A Canyon Lake High School teacher has resigned after allegations of "inappropriate communication" with a student, Comal ISD officials said. In a letter to parents, school officials said Orlando Nauman was no longer with the school. The letter says he resigned after allegations that he engaged in improper communication with a student were brought to the principal's attention. The letter did not give any other details of the communication.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels

The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Texas Observer

San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week

(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
COMAL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy