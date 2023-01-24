Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAISD Board of Trustees approve renewal for 18 in-district charter schools
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to renew charters for 18 schools in SAISD, a press release said Monday. Three schools were approved for five-year renewal terms, 12 schools were approved for four-year renewal terms, and three campuses were renewed on three-year probationary contracts, the district announced.
San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake HS warns parents another teacher may have had ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student
CANYON LAKE – For the second time in a little more than two months, a Canyon Lake High School teacher is being investigated for a possible improper relationship with a student. Principal Mark Oberholtzer told parents Tuesday in a letter that he had learned on Monday about allegations of...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD to consider calling for spring 2023 bond election
(Seguin) — A May 2023 bond election might just be on the table for the Seguin ISD. The school board tonight will consider calling a $7.5 million bond election for the construction of a new baseball and softball complex at the Seguin High School campus. The item was voted down by voters just this past November. District officials tonight are expected to discuss and provide more details about bringing the sports complex back to the table.
KTSA
Canyon Lake High School teacher resigns amid allegations of having an improper relationship with a student
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher at Canyon Lake High School is being investigated for having a possible improper relationship with a student. Parents received a notice from Principal Mark Oberholtzer Tuesday to let them know he had learned of the allegations the day before. The teacher, Orlando...
KENS 5
Canyon Lake High School teacher resigns after allegations of 'inappropriate communication' with student, district says
A Canyon Lake High School teacher has resigned after allegations of "inappropriate communication" with a student, Comal ISD officials said. In a letter to parents, school officials said Orlando Nauman was no longer with the school. The letter says he resigned after allegations that he engaged in improper communication with a student were brought to the principal's attention. The letter did not give any other details of the communication.
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
Texas Pre-K Student Dies After Choking On Food At Lunch
"The CHISD community is grieving with the family, classmates, and friends of the child."
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
City Council to vote on using eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The group behind a multimillion-dollar plan to build a new Alamo museum and visitor center have asked San Antonio City Council to allow them to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in the plaza's plans. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that...
P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels
The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
Bad Takes: Mayor Ron Nirenberg's failure to hold CPS to a renewable model shows lack of leadership
While natural gas is a cleaner energy source than coal, it's certainly not free of harmful pollution.
KTSA
Boerne ISD teacher resigns after admitting to inappropriate text messages with student
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Boerne Independent School District is confirming the resignation of a teacher at Samuel V. Champion High School after she admitted to having inappropriate communication with a student. Parents were notified about the inappropriate relationship between the teacher and student Friday night, and the...
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
seguintoday.com
Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week
(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
Comal County Clerk’s Office receives state recognition
The Comal County Clerk's office was also awarded the recognition for attending training on vital statistics and keeping up with state legislature trends. (Courtesy Comal County) The Comal County Clerk’s Office has earned an Exemplary Five-Star Rating from the state for its work in vital statistics. Vital statistics include...
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
mycanyonlake.com
Upgrades to Canyon Lake Boat Ramp #22 on Agenda for Comal County Commissioners Thursday
Comal County commissioners are expected to approve significant upgrades to Canyon Lake Boat Ramp #22, 808 Park Shores, at their Thursday meeting. According to the agenda, 20 single-car spaces and 15 trailer spaces will be striped at the unkempt ramp, located next to the upscale and more popular Boat Ramp #23 in Mystic Shores.
