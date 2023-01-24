Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 100 South 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story community facility to a six-story residential building at 100 South 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street, the interior lot is near the Marcy Avenue subway station, serviced by the J, M, and Z trains. Michael Weitzman of Spearhead Contracting LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 46 Stockholm Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 46 Stockholm Street, a four-story residential building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Infocus Design & Planning and developed by Benno Schubert under the Hiline Gardens LLC, the structure yields six residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are two units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $84,000 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
The Set Wraps Up Construction at 451 Tenth Avenue in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Exterior work is nearing completion on The Set, a 44-story residential skyscraper at 451 Tenth Avenue in Hudson Yards. Designed by Handel Architects and developed and built by Related Companies, the 587-foot-tall structure yields 270 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with optional full furnishing available. MAWD was the interior designer for the project, which is located at the corner of Tenth Avenue and West 35th Street.
New York YIMBY
Camber Property Group Announces Renovation Program for Two Affordable Housing Projects in The Bronx
Following Camber Property Group’s acquisition of Morris Heights Mews and Trinity Apartments, two deeply affordable housing properties in The Bronx, the company has announced comprehensive renovation programs that will improve energy efficiency and resident comfort. Camber has also committed to preserving and extending affordability at both housing projects. Earlier...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 586 Gerard Avenue in Concourse Village, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 586 Gerard Avenue in Concourse Village, The Bronx. Located between East 150th and East 151st Streets, the lot is closest to the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. The Karten Organization is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 282 Grand Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 282 Grand Street, a seven-story residential building on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Designed by DeFonseca Architects and developed by Prosper Property Group, the structure yields 25 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,755 to $156,130.
therealdeal.com
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
New York YIMBY
278 Eighth Avenue Tops Out in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on 278 Eighth Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Chelsea 23rd Realty Corporation, an LLC affiliated with JJ Operating, the 175-foot-tall structure will yield 132,700 square feet with 190 rental apartments and multiple levels of retail space. Square Mile Capital and Pacific Western Bank provided $183 million in construction financing for the project, which is being constructed by Leeding Builders Group between West 23rd and West 24th Streets.
New York YIMBY
Construction Continues on 73-75 McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on 73-75 McGuinness Boulevard, an eight-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The structure is designed by Avalon Designs and developed by David Grunfeld under the GW BLVD LLC, which purchased the property for just under $4.2 million at the end of 2021. Demolition permits were filed by Stroh Engineering Service in December 2021 and the former three-story occupant of the site was torn down last year. Blue Sky Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Nassau and Norman Avenues.
Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Liberty Avenue and Glenmore Avenue, the interior lot is one block south of the Liberty Avenue subway station, serviced by the C train. Yehuda Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year
Brooklyn had a banner year for investment sales in 2022, but the other shoe may be dropping in 2023. Investment sales in the borough surged past $9 billion last year, according to TerraCRG data reported by the Commercial Observer. The report noted last year’s deals neared the 2015 peak in the market.
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
Officials: Violent robberies on the rise in Bronx, Brooklyn
Robberies are trending up in New York City just weeks into the new year.
bkreader.com
Here’s How Bay Ridge Council Member Outraged Over Cuts to Bus Services is Fighting Back
Council member Justin Brannan is voicing his concerns about the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s plans to alter several Brooklyn bus routes. On Jan. 23, the councilman announced his plans to spearhead a community campaign against service cuts outlined in MTA’s draft Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign plan. “We can’t sit...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
