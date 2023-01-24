ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 100 South 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed to expand a three-story community facility to a six-story residential building at 100 South 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street, the interior lot is near the Marcy Avenue subway station, serviced by the J, M, and Z trains. Michael Weitzman of Spearhead Contracting LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 46 Stockholm Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 46 Stockholm Street, a four-story residential building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Infocus Design & Planning and developed by Benno Schubert under the Hiline Gardens LLC, the structure yields six residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are two units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $84,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

The Set Wraps Up Construction at 451 Tenth Avenue in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Exterior work is nearing completion on The Set, a 44-story residential skyscraper at 451 Tenth Avenue in Hudson Yards. Designed by Handel Architects and developed and built by Related Companies, the 587-foot-tall structure yields 270 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with optional full furnishing available. MAWD was the interior designer for the project, which is located at the corner of Tenth Avenue and West 35th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Camber Property Group Announces Renovation Program for Two Affordable Housing Projects in The Bronx

Following Camber Property Group’s acquisition of Morris Heights Mews and Trinity Apartments, two deeply affordable housing properties in The Bronx, the company has announced comprehensive renovation programs that will improve energy efficiency and resident comfort. Camber has also committed to preserving and extending affordability at both housing projects. Earlier...
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 586 Gerard Avenue in Concourse Village, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 586 Gerard Avenue in Concourse Village, The Bronx. Located between East 150th and East 151st Streets, the lot is closest to the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. The Karten Organization is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 282 Grand Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 282 Grand Street, a seven-story residential building on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Designed by DeFonseca Architects and developed by Prosper Property Group, the structure yields 25 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,755 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure

It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

278 Eighth Avenue Tops Out in Chelsea, Manhattan

Construction has topped out on 278 Eighth Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Chelsea 23rd Realty Corporation, an LLC affiliated with JJ Operating, the 175-foot-tall structure will yield 132,700 square feet with 190 rental apartments and multiple levels of retail space. Square Mile Capital and Pacific Western Bank provided $183 million in construction financing for the project, which is being constructed by Leeding Builders Group between West 23rd and West 24th Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Continues on 73-75 McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Construction has topped out on 73-75 McGuinness Boulevard, an eight-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The structure is designed by Avalon Designs and developed by David Grunfeld under the GW BLVD LLC, which purchased the property for just under $4.2 million at the end of 2021. Demolition permits were filed by Stroh Engineering Service in December 2021 and the former three-story occupant of the site was torn down last year. Blue Sky Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Nassau and Norman Avenues.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Liberty Avenue and Glenmore Avenue, the interior lot is one block south of the Liberty Avenue subway station, serviced by the C train. Yehuda Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year

Brooklyn had a banner year for investment sales in 2022, but the other shoe may be dropping in 2023. Investment sales in the borough surged past $9 billion last year, according to TerraCRG data reported by the Commercial Observer. The report noted last year’s deals neared the 2015 peak in the market.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY

