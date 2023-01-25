Family of man who died in RPD custody wants immediate police reform
Representatives for the family of a man who died in Raleigh police custody spoke at a news conference Tuesday morning. This comes one day after Raleigh Police Department released its 5-day report on the incident. Organizers of the news conference said Darryl Williams' family deserves answers. Social justice activist Kerwin Pittman spoke for the family who wants to know why Williams was tased while running away, what side of the body he was first stunned on, and for how long each shock from the stun gun hits lasted. "What side of the body did it make contact with and where on his side? Because these are important factors," Pittman said.
Pittman, spoke for the family who wants to know why Williams was tased while running away, what side of the body he was first stunned on and for how long each shock from the stun gun hits lasted.According to the report, Williams resisted arrest, and officers used a stun gun on Williams three times outside of the Supreme Sweepstakes internet café on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Williams was suspected of possession of a controlled substance and tried to run from police officers, who were patrolling the area because of increased emergency calls in the area. After Williams had already been shocked with a stun gun, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said that two officers used 'drive stun mode' on Williams twice within 50 seconds of each other. Drive stun mode is when the stun gun is placed on someone's body and a powerful shock is deployed. His mother told ABC11 last week that Williams did have underlying health issues. "It ran in the family, his father and his uncle had heart problems. He's had some heart problems in the past, but nothing really serious," Sony Williams said. The report said that minutes after the back-to-back drive stun mode stun gun hits, Williams was unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. VIDEO: Surveillance from night Darryl Williams died in police custody
VIDEO: Surveillance from night Darryl Williams died in police custodyFirst responders used CPR and rushed him to a hospital where he later died. Williams family spokesperson Davelle Madden said relatives are starting to make funeral arrangements but are still waiting on a death certificate to learn how exactly Williams died before they finalize plans. "A piece of our hearts has been taken from us," Madden said. "We just want answers. We want answers as to why this happened to Darrell ... not to say the answers will completely heal her (Williams' mother's) heart, but it will give her a little bit of resolve, a little bit of peace to be able to sleep at night because she has not been able to do that." The six officers involved in the arrest are on administrative duty. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case. RPD is running a parallel investigation to make sure policies and procedures were followed.
