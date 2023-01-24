Read full article on original website
msn.com
East Coast winter storm expected to bring impacts to I-95 corridor this weekend into early next week
The next major storm system will likely impact southern and eastern parts of the U.S. from this weekend into early next week, and the threat of heavy snow is increasing for some portions of the Northeast. While the various computer forecast models differ on the exact impacts from the storm,...
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
Drastic change in weather coming Friday
Enjoy the mild weather while you can. Thunderstorms are moving in late this afternoon and into this evening, with some damaging wind gusts - 50 to 60 mile per hour gusts.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Warmer the Rest of the Week
Overnight a few clouds will pass through and the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs near 60 for the day. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in...
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday January 24th, 2023
Most of the Concho Valley picked up nearly half an inch of rain earlier in the day, but cold temperatures and clear skies move in for the next couple of days.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Periods of rain and light snow. Rain and snow are in the forecast for Friday before dry conditions return for much of the weekend. Forecasters expect periods of rain and light snow across the region. Accumulations are expected to be low with higher totals in areas well to the north and west.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
First Alert Forecast: Bright and blustery
Forecast: Today will be a little brighter, but gusty with winds of 30-40 mph. Expect temps to hold in the 40s throughout the day.The winds will let up tonight, but it will be colder with wind chills falling through the 30s and 20s ... perhaps some teens N&W by daybreak.As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a stray snow/rain shower. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the low 40s.Looking Ahead: Saturday looks like the brighter half of the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be the cloudier half with temperatures approaching 50.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine returns today before rain moves in on Wednesday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Insert sun and delete wind today, then ctrl-alt-delete a messy Wednesday. Today: Sunny, lighter winds. Highs: 47-53. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 29-35. Tomorrow: Rain, maybe starting as wintry mix. Highs: 42-47. Forecast in...
