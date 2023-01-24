ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Best Cryptos to Buy Now based on 2023 Potential

Blockchain know-how is revolutionary, seen by many because the automobile for progress within the twenty first century, because it might change the panorama of the worldwide financial system for good. That is precisely why there are such a lot of high-potential funding alternatives in Web3, because the blockchain ecosystem is dwelling to world-changing applied sciences comparable to digital actuality metaverses, play-to-earn mechanics, and decentralized monetary purposes.
u.today

2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whales Overnight, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Markets Insider

Alameda Research and Genesis' multi-billion dollar relationship reportedly began years ago with Sam Bankman-Fried asleep in a beanbag chair at their first meeting

Alameda Research and Genesis reportedly kicked off their relationship at a meeting in 2018. Genesis doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in unsecured loans to Alameda, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the peak, Alameda had $6.5 billion from Genesis through loans that were only 50% secured, sources told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Benzinga

Former FTX Exec Scores Millions For A Crypto Startup, With Mooch Among His Backers

Just days after blasting former boss Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter, former FTX US president Brett Harrison raised $5 million in funding for his new startup, Architect. The company, which aims to make centralized and decentralized crypto markets more user-friendly, is backed by hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase Ventures COIN and Circle Ventures.
CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
cryptoglobe.com

Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
bitpinas.com

Crypto Job Listings | Xurpas, Cloudchain, Playdex | Jan. 24, 2023

Welcome to today’s edition of BitPinas Crypto Job Listings, where we bring you the latest job opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. If you’re looking for your next career move, be sure to check out the listings below. Find more crypto jobs at https://bitpinas.com/job/. AML Assessment Analyst...

