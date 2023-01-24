Read full article on original website
Related
Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️
Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.
Epicurious
Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu
This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
One Green Planet
Apple Crumble Caramel Cheesecake [Vegan]
1 cup (100 g) raw walnuts, soaked for 4 hours and rinsed. 3/4 cup (49 g) large flake unsweetened dried coconut. 1 cup (80 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 1 1/2 teaspoon (scant 4 g) sunflower lecithin powder. 1/4 cup and 2 tablespoons (90 ml) melted virgin coconut oil. 1...
One Green Planet
Blueberry Lemon Curd Tart [Vegan]
Dash of ground turmeric (optional for color) 3 tablespoons (30 g) cornstarch + 30 ml (2 tablespoons) cold water, combined. Soak the Medjool dates in hot water for at least 1 hour or in warm water overnight. The Medjool dates are ready to be used when they become soft and slightly mushy.
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe
This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.
msn.com
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
One Green Planet
Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]
2 small sweet potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled until tender. Combine dates, sweet potatoes, cashews, avocado, vanilla and maple syrup into blender, and puree until smooth. Add coconut milk with blender running. Combine all dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add wet ingredients and fold. Fold onto a prepared baking...
One Green Planet
Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day: From Apple Crumble Caramel Cheesecake to 3-Ingredient Mousse!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes cheesecake and mousse so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
We Made The Pioneer Woman Beef Stew and It’s the Easiest Winter Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Winter is the best time to prepare warm, cozy meals that make...
One Green Planet
Chocolate Mint Cream Tarts [Vegan]
1 cup (80 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 3 tablespoons (37.5 g) chopped and melted cacao butter. 10 drops vanilla extract, Medicine Flower brand preferred. 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. 1/2 cup (120 ml) Almond Milk. 1/4 cup (60 ml) coconut nectar. 1...
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
purewow.com
Mediterranean Sheet Pan Eggs
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A baking sheet is the secret to making eggs for a crowd with ease. Normally we wouldn’t touch “eggs for...
One Green Planet
Homemade Soy Milk [Vegan]
6 Medjool pitted dates (optional) 1-inch piece vanilla bean (optional) Place your soybeans in a large bowl, cover them with water, and allow them to soak overnight. Make sure you cover them with lots of water as they'll absorb a lot of water while soaking. The next day, drain and...
One Green Planet
Nutty Blossom Cookies [Vegan]
1/3 cup Medjool dates (pitted, soaked for 15 minutes in warm water and rinsed) 1/4 cup almond milk (add gradually as needed) 1/2 cup unrefined coconut oil (melted above the steam in double boiler) 1/4 cup maple syrup. 3/4 cup raw coconut sugar. 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract. Pinch of...
gordonramsayclub.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Lemon, Broccoli Pasta
Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe. This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.
One Green Planet
Kikka Sushi Launches New Vegan Line Featuring Vegan Salmon and Tuna Sushi
Whole Foods Markets partner, Kikka Sushi, has announced a new line called Vegan by Kikka featuring vegan salmon and tuna sushi. Kikka Sushi has been a partner with Whole Foods for over 30 years and has recently said it is embarking on a “five-year mission to create vegan products that satisfy the most discerning tastes with authentic flavors and textures.” The company plans to do so by switching out all white sugar for vegan sugar to avoid bone char in all white rice products.
The Daily South
Tres Leches Cake
Few cakes can compare with the milk-soaked deliciousness of a tres leches cake. This popular Latin American dessert is made with a light, airy sponge cake that is saturated with three different types of milk. Using ingredients easily found at your local grocery store and simple methods to create the...
Comments / 0