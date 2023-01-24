Read full article on original website
Related
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Texas Attorney General says the President is not a king or dictator—that rules apply to Biden too
The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.
Washington Examiner
Twenty states slap Biden administration with lawsuit over new immigrant parole program
Twenty states and a Trump-aligned legal group have sued the Biden administration over its plans to expand a "parole" program that would allow a total of 120,000 immigrants from four countries to apply for admission from home and be admitted into the United States every month. Texas and the American...
ACLU: New Biden migrant ‘travel ban’ illegal
The Biden administration is shutting the door on thousands of asylum-seekers who show up at America’s doorstep after long, dangerous treks through other countries, immigration advocates say.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Texas bill would ban citizens of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from owning property
A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
Military.com
3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot
Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen -- three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines -- were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Governor Josh Shapiro’s refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pennsylvania law
States like Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have such laws, as do cities including New York and Philadelphia, where city officials also cap the amount that an individual donor can give to an inauguration. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid...
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
Kan. AG files lawsuit over unlawful change to immigration visa rules
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the Biden administration over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that unlawfully creates a de facto path the citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens, according to a statement from his office. “The Biden administration is once again...
Trump's "dark money machine" purposely designed to be "confusing" to make it harder to track: report
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Thanks in part to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the phrase "dark money" is heard a great deal these days in connection with U.S. politics. Citizens United, with its majority opinion by libertarian then-Justice Anthony Kennedy, defined campaign and election spending as a form of constitutionally protected "speech." And it opened the "dark money" floodgates in a major way.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration claims new border program led to 97% drop in illegal migration
The Department of Homeland Security expects to see the lowest number of illegal immigrants arrested at the U.S.-Mexico boundary in January versus any month over the past two years, a remarkable turnaround just as House Republicans are eyeing impeachment for President Joe Biden's top border official. The number of immigrants...
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sen. Lois Kolkhorst filed a bill that would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land in the state, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
Noncitizens given pathway to flag labor offenses without risking immigration status
Noncitizens employed in the United States can now expose labor infringements without fear of reprisal, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.
Kansas AG sues Biden Administration over new immigration policy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General has filed lawsuit against the Biden Administration over changes made to immigration visa rules. The AG’s Office says it filed the lawsuit over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program it says unlawfully creates a path to citizenship for immigrants. A total of 18 other states […]
Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
Comments / 0