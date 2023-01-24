Read full article on original website
'I cried all night': Millions of Chinese lose access to 'World of Warcraft' and other hit games
Millions of players in China have lost access to the iconic "World of Warcraft" franchise and other popular video games, as Blizzard Entertainment's servers in the country went offline after two decades.
The wildly popular MMORPG 'World of Warcraft' just lost a huge chunk of its players overnight
Beef between Blizzard and Chinese partner NetEase over its contract resulted in the suspension of the RPG's servers in China.
The Most Anticipated PC Games of 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If there's one thing we can say about PC titles in 2023, it's that the industry is moving into a...
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch
Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Japan PM’s solution to dire birthrate has already been rejected by young
Fumio Kishida is not a politician given to dramatic pronouncements. But this week he issued a stark warning to the Japanese people: have more children, or risk dragging their country into the depths of dysfunction. His shift in persona from bland career politician to doomsayer in chief is a reflection...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
dotesports.com
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
YouTube and Twitter are blocking links and videos sharing a BBC documentary in India about its prime minister
A senior advisor to the Indian government called the BBC documentary "hostile propaganda" on Twitter and said videos and links sharing it are blocked.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
It’s Game Over for Investor Suit Against Activision Blizzard
A federal judge delivered a kill shot to a shareholder lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard. The investors claimed the company misled them about sexual harassment and gender discrimination allegations, but the court dismissed their complaint with prejudice, finding that the company did not make any false statements, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The judge also ordered the plaintiffs to pay Activision’s legal costs.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
