Topeka, KS

KSNT News

New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Union-busting efforts continue at downtown Lawrence Chipotle, workers allege

Months after a union petition went missing at a Lawrence Chipotle, some current and former employees say that the restaurant has been attempting to push out workers who had signed by disproportionately enforcing policies and accelerating termination. Quinlan Muller, who drafted the original petition in October, said that nearly every...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
TOPEKA, KS

