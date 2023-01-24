Read full article on original website
Topeka family files lawsuit against rideshare company, driver over human trafficking claims
Editor’s Note: 27 News is not naming the rideshare company involved in the lawsuit to give them time to issue a response to our questions. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is suing a rideshare company over allegations that it failed to protect a 13-year-old girl from being harmed by a registered sex offender in […]
Drug deal led to December deadly shooting in Independence, court records say
Chadd Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old James Smith in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
Kansas man who said he was framed for 2002 KCK murder dies in prison
John Keith Calvin, who claimed he was framed for a 2002 Kansas City, Kansas, murder and spent over 20 years in prison, has died from cancer.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man injured in Olathe hit-and-run crash while crossing street
Olathe police investigate a hit-and-run crash that injured a 24-year-old man crossing the road near Sheridan Street and Parker Street.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
Two people killed in crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park
Two people died after a crash along U.S. 69 Highway near Interstate 435 in Overland Park on Thursday morning.
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
lawrencekstimes.com
Union-busting efforts continue at downtown Lawrence Chipotle, workers allege
Months after a union petition went missing at a Lawrence Chipotle, some current and former employees say that the restaurant has been attempting to push out workers who had signed by disproportionately enforcing policies and accelerating termination. Quinlan Muller, who drafted the original petition in October, said that nearly every...
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
KCMO groups denounce racist, antisemitic threats from Bishop Miege students
Two local groups released a joint statement Wednesday denouncing the racist and antisemitic social media posts sent by students at Bishop Miege High School.
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash
Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
